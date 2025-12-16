X!

Watch at 3 p.m: Estonia passenger ferry disaster final report presentation

MS Estonia's bow ramp arrives in Paldiski on July 25, 2023.
MS Estonia's bow ramp arrives in Paldiski on July 25, 2023.
The preliminary assessment of the final report on the Estonia passenger ferry disaster in 1994 will be presented on Tuesday afternoon. ERR News will live-stream the press conference at 3 p.m.

The findings come from a new investigation launched in 2021 by Finland, Sweden and Estonia into Europe's biggest peacetime maritime disaster after new information was made public in 2020 about holes in the vessel's hull.

The Estonian Safety Investigation Bureau (OJK), the Swedish Accident Investigation Authority (SHK), and the Finnish Safety Investigation Authority (OTKES) will present their findings.

Speakers at the briefing:

Märt Ots, Director, OJK
Tauri Roosipuu, Investigator-in-Charge, OJK
Jonas Bäckstrand, Chair of Investigations, SHK
Jörgen Zachau, Investigator-in-Charge, SHK
Risto Haimila, Chief Marine Safety Investigator (ret.), OTKES
Moderator: Tiina Bieber, Head of Public Affairs, OTKES

Agenda

Overview of the Preliminary Assessment of MV ESTONIA
Presentation of findings and final conclusions of the Preliminary Assessment
Questions and interviews

The press conference will be held in English.

Information about the investigation can be viewed here.

Background: Estonia ferry disaster

The sinking of the MS Estonia is the biggest maritime peacetime disaster in the Baltic Sea.

The ferry sank during a storm on September 28, 1994, while the vessel was en route from Tallinn to Stockholm.

In total, 989 people were on board the MS Estonia and 137 people survived. Only 95 bodies were recovered.

The official version of events is that the bow visor sheared off in heavy seas, allowing water to gush in around the vehicle ramp, compromising the vessel's buoyancy.

Despite the findings of a previous report, many conspiracy theories have cropped up over the years about why the passenger ferry sank.

The 'Broken Line' monument in Tallinn commemorates the Estonia passenger ferry disaster. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Memorial service at the 'Broken Line' monument in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

--

Editor: Helen Wright

