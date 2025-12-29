Ice skating coach gives free lessons on Tartu's Town Hall Square rink

On Sunday, skating coach Merily Keskküla was at the ice rink on Tartu's Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats), sharing tips with whoever needed them to help improve their skills.

"I think everyone needs to learn how to do pirouettes and stop, but pirouettes are the first thing that gives you the feeling that you can really skate. There are definitely other exercises, but this is what a lot of people want to learn," said figure skating coach Merily Keskküla.

On Sunday, it was mainly children who approached Keskküla for tips on how to improve their skating ability.

"I learned to skate on one foot and do a few turns. At first, I fell all the time, but now it's a little easier," one skater, Elizabeth, told ERR.

"I've learned how to brake better and do a few turns. I used to crash into the wall all the time just to brake," said Hugo, another skater enjoying time on the ice.

"I like that people come here. Maybe they're scared at first, but when they leave feeling good because they've learned something, that makes my eyes light up," said Keskküla.

The skating training on Sunday became so popular that a lot of people were unable to get a spot on the ice to join in.

