RMK to cut down potentially dangerous trees along Valgeranna forest trails

The Estonian State Forest Management Center (RMK) plans to cut down potentially dangerous trees along forest trails in Valgeranna, Pärnu County.

The purpose of cutting down trees in the area, which is popular with both tourists and athletes, is to prevent accidents and ensure safe movement along the RMK's forest trails.

Only dry trees and those located directly next to footpaths or dirt roads will be removed. Thea trees re at risk of breaking or falling in strong winds or storms and thus pose a danger to people using the trails, writes Pärnu Postimees.

All the trees to be cut down have been inspected and marked with red paint; trees with other markings will not be cut down.

---

