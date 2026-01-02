X!

'Z' symbol graffiti sprayed on Estonia's Defense League HQ on New Year's Eve

The Estonian Defense League (Kaitseliit) headquarters building in Tallinn.
Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The volunteer Defense League (Kaitseliit) headquarters building was on New Year's night defaced with graffiti which constitutes a hate symbol in Estonia, Postimees reported.

The graffiti, a "Z" symbol, which glorifies Russia's invasion of Ukraine, was spray-painted on an external wall of the Defense League building on Toompea tänav.

Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) spokesperson Kadri Ann Salla said the authority responded to the incident and reviewed nearby city cameras. The cameras examined did not cover the scene.

"We are continuing to clarify the circumstances," Salla said.

The incident came just the day after a 32-year-old man was sentenced to 20 days in prison for daubing the Estonian parliament (Riigikogu) building with "Z" and "V" symbols.

Harju County Court sentenced Ivan Pletnev Wednesday, December 31, with the prison term effective immediately, after being found guilty of that act and also of defacing a sign on the fence at the Ukrainian Embassy in Tallinn, with the same symbol.

The PPA on Tuesday reiterated that the use of symbols that justify or support military aggression and international crimes, including the "Z" and "V" symbols, is prohibited by law in Estonia.

These two characters are not present in the Cyrillic alphabet but were used as unit identification markers during Russia's initial, full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. They have become identified with glorifying the war of aggression.

In April 2022, the Riigikogu adopted a law banning this and other hate symbols.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

