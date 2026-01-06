Coalition council to start looking for presidential candidate

At the first coalition council meeting of the new year, it was decided to begin consultations to find a presidential candidate. The presidential election will take place at the end of summer.

The coalition wants the president to be elected by the Riigikogu and aims for the debate to find a candidate to begin in February.

"This is a constitutional responsibility assigned to the parliament. So we hope there will be a broad-based debate beforehand, which we can already start in February," said Toomas Uibo, chair of the Eesti 200 parliamentary group.

If the president is elected by the Riigikogu, the coalition will have a greater say in selecting the candidate. If the Riigikogu fails to elect the president and the choice moves to the Electoral College, which includes representatives from local governments, a candidate supported by Isamaa and the Center Party would have a stronger chance.

"There's already been talk that the Reform Party-led government wants, at all costs, to install an obedient president in Kadriorg — someone who would silently or implicitly legitimize their policies," said Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu.

"The Reform Party will do everything it can to ensure that Estonia gets a strong president — someone competent, capable and balanced, especially on matters of security and foreign policy," said Õnne Pillak, chair of the Reform Party's parliamentary group.

None of the politicians interviewed by "Aktuaalne kaamera" named any potential new candidates. One possibility is that Alar Karis could continue as president. Reinsalu said the coalition does not support that option. Pillak called it speculation.

"We've seen, over the past few weeks, covert attempts by the current political leadership to sideline the sitting head of state. That is absolutely unacceptable," Reinsalu said.

"That's Urmas Reinsalu's speculation — maybe because he wants to become president himself and is looking for flaws in others. But no, we have not undermined the sitting president," Pillak replied.

To elect the president in the Riigikogu, 68 votes are needed. That number could be reached if the coalition gains support from the opposition Social Democrats and a few unaffiliated MPs. No agreements have been made, said Tanel Kiik, deputy chair of the Social Democratic Party.

"Of course politicians talk and there have been conversations behind the scenes. But the coalition currently lacks both the political clout and the moral authority to put forward a candidate of their own who could immediately secure the required votes," Kiik said.

