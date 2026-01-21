X!

Poll: Driving more popular than public transport

News
A county bus in Ida-Viru County.
A county bus in Ida-Viru County. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

Public transport use has fallen slightly in Estonia and more people prefer to use cars, the latest data shows.

Andres Ruubas, head of the public transport department at the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture, told ERR the trend has been visible for several years.

"The most recent confirmed data are for 2024, and they show that 59.1 percent of commuters now travel to work by car. Before the coronavirus pandemic, it was 57.1 percent. At the same time, the share of sustainable modes of transport has dropped from 36.9 percent to 35.1 percent, and the share of public transport stands at 18.3 percent," he said.

"The main reason is still that the route network does not cover the necessary destinations, the timetables don't fit people's schedules, or the stops are in inconvenient locations," the official explained.

Ruubas said better connectivity, more frequent service, and smoother transfers are needed to boost passenger numbers. Money is also an important factor.

"The state is currently able to keep up with the increasing cost of public transport due to rising input prices. But what cannot be covered is expanding route volumes. That is a permanent cost that would remain in the budget for years," he said.

Unless the service improves, people will not give up their cars, the official said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:17

Mayor of Nuuk to ERR: At first we thought it was just a bad joke

13:47

Low birth rate having a positive effect on availability of kindergarten places

13:07

EKRE leader: I'm glad the old world order is done for

12:44

Security guard working on Estonia's border passed information to Russia's FSB

12:33

Ratings: Isamaa support dropped over the past week

12:25

Households at risk of flooding in Põltsamaa due to ice-clogged river

11:52

Wintry weather helping clothing and footwear retailers' January sales

11:29

Estonia's top tennis players had a successful Tuesday

11:19

Poll: Driving more popular than public transport

10:46

Estonia's prisoner numbers still falling

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.01

Estonian comic Ari Matti Mustonen takes Netflix by storm

20.01

Marek Tamm: Is it possible to become an Estonian?

19.01

Bolt weighs HQ move to Tallinn's Porto Franco waterfront

20.01

Rail Baltica phase one will cost at least €24 billion, EU auditors say

20.01

Driving instructor flags Estonian motorists' top mistakes

20.01

Tiiu Hallap: The Estonian and the Tuareg

06:37

Over 20 people evacuated after Tallinn warehouse blaze

20.01

Soaring worldwide gold, silver prices lead to surge in trading in Estonia

19.01

Tallinn Bun Fest aims to attract more tourists to capital's cafés this winter

08:40

Estonia to decide how much and which kind of long-range air defense to procure

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo