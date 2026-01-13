PM: Public transport reform not at expense of pensioners and children

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said the public is unlikely to support introducing €20-a-month passes for children and pensioners to use rural buses. However, a minimal charge could be brought in to get a better overview of public transport use.

Last week, Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture Hendrik Terrras (Eesti 200) said pensioners and children, who, up to now, have been able to travel on rural buses for free, would be required to buy a monthly nus pass costing €15-20, or single tickets for each journey at 50-60 cents a time once the reform comes into force.

According to Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform), Terras has presented the proposed public transport reform plan at a cabinet meeting. However, as it would be a major reform and is a complex area, he will definitely have to revisit the issue with the government at a later date.

"I think public transport reform is necessary, and I think Hendrik is on the right track in this regard. We all need a properly functioning route network, and decent, high-quality means of transport that are interconnected and take us where we need to go, rather than just going round in circles," said Michal.

According to Michal, Terras' proposal to introduce paid tickets on county lines for children and pensioners is a good step towards gaining a better overview of who actually uses public transport and how.

However, in that case, the proposed ticket prices could be significantly lower.

Kristen Michal. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"I understand that this ticket could also be in the form of a €1 monthly pass; €1 is definitely not beyond anyone's means," Michal told ERR

"The aim is not to cover the costs of public transport for children and pensioners, so I tend to agree with him that these tickets could be similar to the ones in Tallinn, whereby you buy a travel card and then just tap it. Perhaps attention was drawn to this one sentence, which was his perception, so to speak, however, the reform itself is much bigger than that," said Michal.

To get an accurate overview of who uses public transport, how often for travel to and from which locations, a simple counter on board local buses would not be sufficient, the prime minister explained.

A ticketing system would also enable data to be ascertained regarding which social groups use public transport and how, the prime minister added.

"If, for example, a monthly pass costs €1, then it could also be €0, but the cost of the card has to be paid for somehow. I don't think that there will be support in society for the introduction of a €15-20 euro monthly pass for children and pensioners," Michal said.

"That debate can be held, but the question instead is whether we want to get an overview (of passengers and transport use) and this ticket is necessary for that, then let's say that the price of this ticket is €1 per month, €10 per year or even €3 per year," he added.

