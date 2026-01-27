Tallinn plans to open up areas around A and D passenger ferry terminals

On Tuesday, the Tallinn city government submitted detailed plans for the areas around the A and D terminals of the Old City Harbor to the city council for approval. These designs aim to open the harbor area up to the urban space and improve public space and mobility.

The plans for the A passenger terminal and the cruise terminal cover an area of 66.14 hectares. The main goal is to transform the currently fragmented port infrastructure into a modern, clearly structured, multifunctional urban harbor, the city government stated.

A new terminal building and various auxiliary structures supporting port functions will be constructed on the site, as well as technical infrastructure. Additionally, a high-quality public space, including a continuous seaside promenade, has been designed.

As the area falls within the protection zone of Tallinn's Old Town heritage conservation area, the building zones have been planned with consideration for preserving views of the Old Town skyline.

The detailed plan for the D terminal and its surrounding area concerns 7.63 hectares. The area, currently designated primarily for industrial and commercial use, will also include new port infrastructure, modern commercial buildings, and residential development of up to five stories.

The winning entry of the architectural competition for Tallinn Port's A‑terminal. Source: Molumba OÜ

A wide promenade will also run through the area, connecting Reidi tee with the waterfront, creating a movement corridor for pedestrians and cyclists.

Several limestone building elements will be integrated into the new urban space design, creating a link between the area's historical context and contemporary architecture.

The implementation of these detailed plans is part of the Old City Harbor Masterplan 2030, which wants to create an open, green, and diverse city center by the sea.

Both plans were prepared by K-Projekt AS.

After the plans are approved by the city council, the Tallinn Urban Planning Department and the city center administration will organize a public display.

Illustration of the detailed plan for Tallinn Port's D terminal. Source: K-Projekt AS

