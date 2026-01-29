X!

Estonian government holds off selling stake in Port of Tallinn

News
Kristen Michal (Reform) and Kuldar Leis (Reform) ahead of a government meeting.
Kristen Michal (Reform) and Kuldar Leis (Reform) ahead of a government meeting. Source: Jürgen Randma/Government Office
News

The Estonian government has decided not to move forward with selling its stake in the Port of Tallinn, saying the timing just isn't right for now.

The government's economic cabinet reviewed the potential sale of the state's 67 percent stake in the listed port authority on Thursday. Minister of Infrastructure Kuldar Leis (Reform) told ERR that the cabinet concluded the timing isn't yet suitable.

"We had an agreement within the government to bring the topic of selling the Port of Tallinn shares to the cabinet early this year," Leis said, adding that the idea was to see whether it was a good time to sell or not. "It turned out that the time is not yet ripe, because the Port of Tallinn's development projects are still in their early stages."

Leis noted that Thursday's conclusion doesn't prevent the government from revisiting the decision quickly if needed.

"We did not set a date for revisiting the topic," he said. "It could be in six months' time or later."

Last October, Finance Minister Jürgen Ligi (Reform) proposed reducing the Estonian government's stake in the Port of Tallinn (AS Tallinna Sadam) from 67 percent to 51 percent.

Tallinn city government recently submitted detailed plans for two major Port of Tallinn real estate projects — the A-terminal and D-terminal areas at Old City Harbor — to the city council for review.

Port of Tallinn CEO Valdo Kalm said the new €30 million A-terminal could be completed within a few years. The remaining real estate developments, he added, could take more than a decade to finish.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:20

President Karis promulgates military service and employment contract laws

18:43

Estonian government holds off selling stake in Port of Tallinn

18:15

Animals at Tallinn Zoo making the most of harsh winter weather

17:34

Estonia Drama Theater expands range of productions with English subtitles

17:03

Estonia moves to make school vaccinations opt-out, not opt-in Updated

16:53

European Commission sacks top Estonian EU official

15:51

CEO: Estonian public broadcaster's funding shortage has reached a critical level

15:50

Baltic Sea ice covers 90,000 square kilometers

14:39

Estonia may ban domestic violence offenders from legally changing their name

14:22

Estonia to ban Russian, Belarusian citizens without permanent residency from buying property Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

28.01

Researcher: Temperatures in Estonia could drop to -30 by the start of February

28.01

Estonia will not require basic Estonian language proficiency from couriers

27.01

New Russian chargé d'affaires in Estonia: Resuming border talks not yet possible

26.01

Estonian volunteer in Ukraine: People are very tired but they are not giving up

14:22

Estonia to ban Russian, Belarusian citizens without permanent residency from buying property Updated

00:06

Galleries: Danish King Frederik X and Queen Mary visit Estonia Updated

28.01

Overpaid income tax will be returned from March 5

09:55

New battery park in Estonia behind EstLink failures

28.01

Bolt taxi drivers in Ida-Viru County go out on strike

09:10

Tales from the Estonian east: New book explores hidden secrets of the 'other Estonia'

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo