X!

Estonia's only intestinal simulator helps researchers study digestion

News
The intestinal simulator at the Estonian University of Life Sciences.
The intestinal simulator at the Estonian University of Life Sciences. Source: ERR
News

The only intestinal simulator in Estonia has arrived at the Estonian University of Life Sciences and researchers plan to use it to test health-beneficial compounds from food by-products.

The digestion-simulating machine is the only one of its kind in Estonia and, according to researchers, represents progress in studying digestion and the fiber that supports it.

With the device, it is possible to examine processes that occur in the human gut, including the formation and release of intestinal gases and health-supporting compounds.

"The intestine is placed inside it, we take our own microbiota, we take stool samples and extract the microbes from them and put them into the system. Then they adapt in the system and over the course of several weeks we observe how the foods we provide affect the microbes," said Toonika Rinken, senior research fellow in food chemistry at the Estonian University of Life Sciences.

Ultimately, researchers will learn which prebiotics – fiber that feeds beneficial bacteria in the gut — might be suitable for different consumer groups. It is possible to distinguish both risk groups and groups of people based on age.

"In older people the microbiota is different, in younger people it is different, and these different microbes prefer different prebiotics," Rinken said.

Helena Anderson, associate professor at the Estonian University of Life Sciences. said: "Probiotics available in pharmacies, all starter cultures used in food technology, whether in the production of dairy products, all these cultures should be tested. We cannot say that a yogurt is healthy without proving its health-promoting properties with this machine. We need to assess their real effect, whether they truly do something beneficial for us or whether we only hope and believe that they do."

An advantage of the laboratory device is that there is no need to conduct human trials, and experiments can be more easily repeated. Researchers will begin scientific experiments in March.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:28

Estonia's only intestinal simulator helps researchers study digestion

09:59

3 more experts join Estonia's AI advisory council

09:55

Estonia's Olympic silver medalist Henry Sildaru: Homecoming scarier than the event

08:19

Estonia reports record low number of traffic fatalities in 2025

07:55

Gallery: Ukrainians in Estonia mark full-scale invasion anniversary with rally

22.02

Drivers in Lääne County asked to delay journeys due to bad weather

22.02

Estonian children's literature illustrations on display at UN headquarters

22.02

Vormsi island's ice road tourism boost hindering local residents' access

22.02

Estonia mulls new food labeling system

22.02

Public invited to flag-raising ceremony to mark Estonia's Independence Day

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.02

Nazgul the Czechoslovakian Wolfdog: A breed also found in Estonia

21.02

Estonian universities increasingly replacing master's theses with final exams

21.02

Russian icebreakers operating in Baltic Sea near Estonia

22.02

Estonia mulls new food labeling system

21.02

Estonia prepared to tighten temporary residence permit process for Russian and Belarusian citizens

22.02

Reconstruction of Tallinn Hipodroomi intersection set to begin

22.02

Vormsi island's ice road tourism boost hindering local residents' access

20.02

Skier Henry Sildaru ends Estonia's Milano Cortina medals drought to take halfpipe olympic silver

22.02

Drivers in Lääne County asked to delay journeys due to bad weather

20.02

Freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru just misses out on Winter Olympics qualification

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo