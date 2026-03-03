Russian navy tests anti-aircraft missiles in the Baltic

Russia's Baltic Fleet conducted exercises in the Baltic Sea during which two missiles were fired at an aerial target from the Pantsir-M air defense system aboard the corvette Burya, the fleet's press service said Tuesday.

"Specialists from the missile and artillery unit of the small missile ship (corvette – ed.) Burya fired at an aerial target using the Pantsir-M air defense missile system. The target was a target missile launched from the Baltic Fleet corvette Boiki," the fleet said in a statement.

According to the same source, two missiles struck the target during the firing exercise, as confirmed by monitoring data.

"The firing of the Pantsir-M system was carried out as part of the state trials of the small missile ship Burya," the press service said.

Russia's Baltic Fleet announced back in April 2024 that it was beginning state trials of Burya in the Baltic Sea. It also said that once the trials are completed, the corvette Burya will join the Baltic Fleet and begin carrying out tasks assigned to missile ships and boats of the Baltic Naval Base.

According to official information, Burya is the second vessel built under Project 22800 Karakurt. Ships of this project have a standard displacement of 800 metric tons and are designed to carry out missions in coastal waters. They are armed with Kalibr and Oniks cruise missiles. The ships are typically equipped with the Pantsir-M air defense missile and artillery system.

According to official information, the Pantsir-M is the naval version of the Pantsir-S air defense missile and artillery system developed by the Tula Design Bureau.

Russia's state news agency TASS also reported on missile firings from aboard Burya last October.

"Pantsir-M".

Project 22800 Karakurt-class corvette "Burya" in the Baltic Sea held an exercise to repel an attack of air attack means of a conditional enemy.https://t.co/RKKCKijh1y pic.twitter.com/27pCAorhk2 — Massimo Frantarelli (@MrFrantarelli) October 3, 2025

