Deforestation of Pärnu Rail Baltic terminal area begins

Forest clearing has begun at the future location of the Rail Baltic Pärnu passenger terminal and construction is set to begin next year.

Clearing work began this week in the area of the future Rail Baltic passenger terminal along a section of nearly 2.5 kilometers, said Märt Maadla, design project manager at Rail Baltic Estonia.

"We are carrying out as little clearing as possible and as much as necessary. We will leave green areas in place, as well as the trees identified in dendrological studies that need to remain and can be transplanted," Maadla said.

The clearing work is being carried out from the Papiniidu bridge to Paide maantee.

"We are not restricting people's access to the work area, but we do ask that people do not go very close to the operating machinery," he said.

The official said the work will last up to two weeks. He added that geological surveys are also taking place in the area, as well as preparations for the construction of a railway bridge.

Maadla said construction of the passenger terminal could begin next year: "In the summer, we want to announce the tender for building the passenger terminal and start construction at the first opportunity."

According to current agreements, the Rail Baltic railway must be completed by the end of 2030 at the latest.

