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Retail trade volume up by 5% in February

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Prices at the pump at Circle K. March 20, 2026.
Prices at the pump at Circle K. March 20, 2026. Source: Jürgen Aas/ERR
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In February, the turnover of retail trade enterprises was €840 million, data from Statistics Estonia shows. Compared with February 2025, the volume of retail trade turnover grew by 5 percent.

Johanna Linda Pihlak, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that retail trade volume started to grow again in January this year and growth continued in February. 

"The growth rate, however, was slightly slower in February than in January," she added.

In February, the increase in retail trade turnover was driven by enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel (17 percent) and by stores selling manufactured goods (8 percent).

"The turnover volume of enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel was boosted by motor fuel prices which were lower than last year," explained Pihlak.

She noted that the turnover of enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel not only includes the sale of motor fuels but also reflects total sales, including income from food service, for example, and the provision of other goods and services.

The decline in grocery stores continued in February, with turnover down by 3 percent. "The turnover volume of grocery stores has fallen due to the rising prices of food products," said Pihlak.

Compared with January, the turnover volume of retail trade enterprises was down by 6 percent in February. According to the seasonally and working-day adjusted data, turnover volume remained at the previous month's level.

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