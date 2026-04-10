Speed limits go up on Estonian highways

The Transport Administration will start raising speed limits on separate carriageway roads Friday. In total, the speed limit will be raised on 497.4 kilometers.

On four-lane highways with separated carriageways, the maximum permitted speed will be increased to up to 110 km/h or 120 km/h and on 2+1 roads to up to 100 km/h. On two-lane highways, the maximum permitted speed will remain up to 90 km/h. On road sections equipped with variable message signs, speed limits may be lowered due to deteriorating weather conditions or heavy traffic.

Different maximum speed limits for daytime and nighttime will also be introduced on the following road sections:

On the Tallinn–Tartu–Võru–Luhamaa highway, on the Kuivajõe–Mäo section (km 37.9–82.7), a speed of up to 120 km/h is permitted only during daylight hours and in good road conditions; at night, the maximum permitted speed is up to 110 km/h.

On the Tallinn–Pärnu–Ikla highway, on the Laagri–Ääsmäe section (km 13.9–27), due to the risk posed by wildlife movement, the maximum permitted speed at night is up to 100 km/h, while during the day it is up to 110 km/h.

This year, a higher speed limit of 100 km/h will also be introduced on the Sauga–Nurme 2+1 section of the Tallinn–Pärnu–Ikla highway in the direction of Tallinn (km 122.4–121.3).

Local speed limits of 90 km/h will remain in place for traffic safety reasons on the Tallinn–Narva highway on the Võerdla section (km 19.4–18.9 in the direction of Tallinn), the Rebala–Jõelähtme section (km 21.9–24.1), near the Loksa junction (km 51.5–52.7) and on the Tallinn–Tartu–Võru–Luhamaa highway near the Jüri roundabout (km 12–11.5 in the direction of Tallinn).

Speed limits are also reduced at wildlife crossing areas on the Kuivajõe–Mäo section of the Tallinn–Tartu–Võru–Luhamaa highway and on the Pärnu–Reiu section of the Tallinn–Pärnu–Ikla highway to 100 km/h during the day and 90 km/h at night.

In total, the maximum permitted speed will be increased this spring to 120 km/h on 86.8 kilometers of roads, to 110 km/h on 331 kilometers and to 100 km/h on 79.6 kilometers.

As spring weather can still be unpredictable and nighttime temperatures may drop below freezing, drivers are advised to monitor weather and road conditions closely and adjust their speed accordingly.

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