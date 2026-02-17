X!

Tallinn changes speed limits on several roads in Kesklinn and Kristiine

News
The new bike lane on Kaarli puiestee.
The new bike lane on Kaarli puiestee. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Tallinn City Government has said several speed limits will be raised and lowered across the capital to improve traffic safety and better align speed limits with current traffic conditions.

The city council will raise the speed limit on Estonia puiestee and Kaarli puiestee and on one section of Gonsiori tänav, and lower the limit on Nõmme tee.

Under the changes, the maximum permitted speed will be set at 40 km/h on Gonsiori tänav (between Pronksi and Estonia puiestee).

On Estonia puiestee between Otsa tänav and Vabaduse väljak, the speed limit will remain 30 km/h.

On Nõmme tee, the maximum permitted speed will be set at 40 km/h, where the current limit is 50 km/h. The 30 km/h zone near Kristiine Gymnasium will remain in place.

The new restrictions. Source: Tallinna LV

The changes will be carried out in the coming weeks.

The city council said the impact on both traffic safety and traffic flows have been assessed. Lower limits will remain in places where there is more contact between road users, including around school buildings or where there is heavier pedestrian traffic.

Tallinn's Deputy Mayor for Transport Joel Jesse (Center) said the changes are backed up by data and with consideration for road users. He added that they better correspond to both the traffic environment and actual traffic behavior.

"Speed limits must support safe and logical movement and take into account the use of streets, including the needs of pedestrians, cyclists and public transport. If a limit does not correspond to the character of the street or to how traffic actually functions, it does not fulfill its purpose and is not understandable or clear to drivers," Jesse said.

He added that the Police and Border Guard Board was also consulted in preparing the changes and supported the proposals to adjust the speed limits on these sections.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Marko Tooming

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Night-time border closures cause challenges for local businesses

19:50

Tartu to celebrate Estonian Independence Day with traditional events

19:35

Fisherman finds balloon carrying 30,000 contraband cigarettes on frozen Lake Peipus

18:56

Watch: Estonia's European champion Niina Petrõkina in Winter Olympic action live on ERR

18:19

Minister: Free higher education in Estonian will continue

17:38

Urmas Reinsalu: Foreign policy is not the plaything of day-to-day politics

17:09

Tallinn changes speed limits on several roads in Kesklinn and Kristiine

16:56

Finnish firm to advise Estonia on its nuclear power station project

16:33

Party leader sees no possibility of Social Democrats joining Estonia's government

16:23

Union wants cultural workers' minimum salary bumped to €2,021 Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

15.02

Income tax declarations can be submitted from Monday

16.02

Employers and unions agree on €946 as Estonia's new minimum wage

07:08

Tallinn issues building permit for new 'Talsinki' quarter

16.02

'Key milestone' unified transport ticket platform being rolled out this year

15.02

Saaremaa-Hiiumaa ice road closes after large crack forms

16.02

Isamaa kicks out Tartu councilor over Holocaust remarks

16.02

Dry firewood in Estonia all sold out as deep winter freeze continues

16.02

Overestimated inflation rate will impact Estonia's economy for years to come

15.02

New ice road opens between Vormsi and mainland Estonia

13.02

Vastlakuklid: The history of Estonia's traditional Shrove Tuesday treat

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo