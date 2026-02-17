Tallinn changes speed limits on several roads in Kesklinn and Kristiine

Tallinn City Government has said several speed limits will be raised and lowered across the capital to improve traffic safety and better align speed limits with current traffic conditions.

The city council will raise the speed limit on Estonia puiestee and Kaarli puiestee and on one section of Gonsiori tänav, and lower the limit on Nõmme tee.

Under the changes, the maximum permitted speed will be set at 40 km/h on Gonsiori tänav (between Pronksi and Estonia puiestee).

On Estonia puiestee between Otsa tänav and Vabaduse väljak, the speed limit will remain 30 km/h.

On Nõmme tee, the maximum permitted speed will be set at 40 km/h, where the current limit is 50 km/h. The 30 km/h zone near Kristiine Gymnasium will remain in place.

The new restrictions. Source: Tallinna LV

The changes will be carried out in the coming weeks.

The city council said the impact on both traffic safety and traffic flows have been assessed. Lower limits will remain in places where there is more contact between road users, including around school buildings or where there is heavier pedestrian traffic.

Tallinn's Deputy Mayor for Transport Joel Jesse (Center) said the changes are backed up by data and with consideration for road users. He added that they better correspond to both the traffic environment and actual traffic behavior.

"Speed limits must support safe and logical movement and take into account the use of streets, including the needs of pedestrians, cyclists and public transport. If a limit does not correspond to the character of the street or to how traffic actually functions, it does not fulfill its purpose and is not understandable or clear to drivers," Jesse said.

He added that the Police and Border Guard Board was also consulted in preparing the changes and supported the proposals to adjust the speed limits on these sections.

