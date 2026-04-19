Rimi seeks more business customers with corporate discounts

Rimi Eesti Food wants to increase its market share among business customers and is offering companies goods with a 9 percent discount. The retail chain is also testing a discount for pensioners.

Competition in the Estonian retail market is fierce, and chains are trying to find ways to attract more customers. Rimi is currently offering business customers a 9 percent discount on all products except alcohol and services.

ERR asked the chain why private customers have to pay a higher price than business customers. Rimi Eesti's head of marketing and communications, Madis Eesmaa, said Rimi e-pood wants to increase its market share nd discounts are one tool for doing so.

"This in no way means that companies are more important to us than private customers. These are simply two different customer groups with different purchasing habits, which also require two different approaches," Eesmaa said.

He added that private customers also have discounts that do not extend to business customers.

In Tallinn, Rimi is also testing a pensioners' discount in its Kolde Rimi store, allowing those over the age of 63 a daily 10 percent discount, which in the chain's other stores is offered on one day a week.

Eesmaa said during the test period, the company is studying how the offer affects the shopping experience and store traffic.

"We are also analyzing customer feedback and the business impact to understand whether such an everyday solution is sustainable," Eesmaa said.

He added that it is too early to say if the discount will be expanded to other Rimi stores.

Last year, Rimi Baltic changed owners when ICA Gruppen sold its Baltic Rimi stores to the Danish retail company Salling Group.

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