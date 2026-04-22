Estonia opposed to scrapping EU-Israel association pact

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has opposed suspending the EU-Israel association agreement, favoring diplomatic pressure.

Ireland, Spain and Slovenia on Tuesday pushed to reopen discussions on partially suspending the association agreement between Israel and the EU, but doing so would require unanimity.

The appeal described the situation in Gaza — continuing ceasefire violations and insufficient access to humanitarian aid — as well as escalating violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Estonia too does not want the agreement to be suspended.

"We still believe that pressure should be applied to Israel, for example regarding violent settlers, human rights violations, and so on. But we do not recommend cancelling the association agreement. It is rather a way of putting pressure on Israel," Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said after the meeting.

The ministry itself told ERR that the proposal to suspend the association agreement is nothing new, having been discussed before at the request of several member states.

"Estonia is ready to discuss the issue if the proposal reaches the table. At present, a large number of European Union member states do not support suspending the agreement, preferring instead to continue engagement with Israel and, if necessary, exert pressure through that channel," said ministry spokesperson Reti Tauts.

Estonia is in close contact with Israeli counterparts and has repeatedly expressed concern about Israeli actions that may be in contravention of international law, the ministry says, adding these are sufficient.

"We continue to believe that international diplomatic efforts, including the peace plan of U.S. President Donald Trump, are important means of pressuring Israel to end actions that violate international norms," Tauts added.

The EU has in any case rejected the push by the three member states to suspend its association agreement, though the issue has divided the bloc.

A meeting of EU foreign ministers held Tuesday within the framework of the Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg found no consensus, despite calls by Spain, Ireland and Slovenia to rip up the pact.

Key member states including Germany and Italy argued against punitive measures and in favor of maintaining diplomatic engagement.

The EU–Israel Association Agreement, in force since 2000, is the legal framework governing political, economic and trade relations between the two sides, with preferential trade conditions, cooperation in science and tech, and regular political dialogue among its key dimensions.

A conditionality clause linking the partnership to human rights and democratic issues is at the heart of the calls from those member states who want to suspend the agreement.

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