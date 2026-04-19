Estonia's HIMARS ammunition held up by US weapons deliveries delays

The delay in U.S. defense deliveries mainly affects Estonia's ammunition for the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system, some of which was supposed to arrive already this year.

The U.S. has significantly reduced its weapons stocks after it launched the war on Iran seven weeks ago. As a result, deliveries of weapons purchased by European countries have been postponed, Reuters news agency reported on Friday.

The main concern for Estonia is the availability of ammunition for the M142 HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system.

"We do not have very much information. Some of it was supposed to come during this year, then next year and the year after. We have these divided up by year, but at the moment there is very little information," Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) told ETV's evening news show "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Estonian defense minister Hanno Pevkur Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"What we do know is that ammunition deliveries have been put on hold, and we will try to gather as much information as possible and see whether this affects all allies and will remain in force for all of them, or whether, for example, exceptions will be made," he added.

Pevkur hopes that countries contributing more to their own defense, such as Estonia, will have the supply taps reopened more quickly.

At the same time, different options must be considered.

"If they are delayed for a longer period, then what are the alternatives or backup options? Even in the case of HIMARS, it is theoretically possible to use ammunition from other manufacturers, but that would again require permission from Lockheed Martin and the U.S. government, so that other ammunition could also be used in it," Pevkur added.

Multi-year delay?

Former commander of the Estonian Defense Forces Gen. (ret.) Martin Herem told the show that if the delay lasts less than three years, the situation will be okay.

"If it goes beyond that, then alternatives should be examined. Fortunately, Estonia has signed a contract with Korea's Hanwha Aerospace, which could provide either relief to this problem or even a replacement," the general said.

Martin Herem. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

When looking for alternatives, the needs of the Defense Forces should come first, Herem said, adding that it is also not good to have too many different systems in use.

Shorter-range systems, with a range of around 100 kilometers, are produced, for example, in Turkey and Israel.

The Ukrainians are also actively producing weapons, but they are also affected by the U.S. delivery delay, as NATO allies have continued buying American weaponry for them.

"Today they definitely have a shortage of systems such as HIMARS rockets, meaning systems for long distances, 100 and also 300 kilometers, that can hit accurately and very quickly. Today, in addition to systems used from aircraft, they mainly have HIMARS for this, because they also have all kinds of drone solutions, but those are slow," Herem said.

More information about the delay in weapons deliveries should become clear on Monday, when a call has been scheduled with U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

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