EDF chief: Defense industry still hasn't realized demand has increased

The war in Iran and subsequent U.S. weapons delivery delays are further proof the "traditional" defense industry has not yet realised demand has increased, said Commander of the Estonian Defense Forces Andrus Merilo

On Monday, defense experts explained the global situation to the Riigikogu's special state budget control committee: Deliveries are delayed, products are becoming more expensive and plans need to be changed.

The U.S. delayed munitions deliveries to Estonia and several other countries last month until the end of the war in Iran. This leaves Estonia with HIMARS systems and crews but no ammunition.

"Unfortunately, this also affects us. I will not even speculate on when those deliveries will resume. Our unit itself is ready, but the arrival of the ammunition has been delayed," Merilo told the MPs.

He said replacement ammunition needs to be found, and likely not just for HIMARS.

The handover ceremony of HIMARs which had arrived in Estonia (photo taken April 2025). Source: Kermo Pastarus

After the start of the war in Ukraine, the war in Iran is already the second example that demand is increasing, but industry is not keeping pace, Merilo said.

"I'll say it honestly — I do not know why the traditional defense industry still has not understood that demand has increased. We need to look more broadly, not get stuck on whether we can get replacement ammunition for HIMARS. Instead, we need to look at which systems could deliver the same effect for us in the near future," the commander said.

ERR has previously reported that funding for infantry fighting vehicles has been redirected to drones and air defense. Merilo said the Nordic-Baltic joint project was too expensive and moved too slowly.

German Iris-T medium-range air defense systems will arrive in Estonia this year. At present, there is no reason to fear that crews will complete their training but be left without ammunition.

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