X!

Estonia, other NB8 nations condemn Russian drone airspace misinformation claims

News
The NB8 foreign ministers and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas at a meeting hosted on Saaremaa at the end of April.
The NB8 foreign ministers and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas at a meeting hosted on Saaremaa at the end of April. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

The Nordic and Baltic (NB8) nations, including Estonia, have reiterated claims that they have allowed their airspace for drone strikes are part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

The NB8 foreign ministers issued a joint statement strongly condemning the false claims by Russia and its ally Belarus concerning airspace violations in the Nordic-Baltic region.

The statement notes Russia is engaging in diversionary tactics away from its invasion of Ukraine and attempting to intimidate NATO allies.

The statement says these efforts will fail, adding actions like this must cease immediately. The statement strongly condemns Russian threats of force against Latvia and other states in the region and stresses any incidents involving drones entering NATO airspace are a direct consequence of Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine.

The NB8 ministers also reaffirmed their continued political, diplomatic, military, and financial support for Ukraine, in order to achieve a just and lasting peace in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter. The statement also underscores Ukraine's right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter and stresses unity in defending alliance territory in the context of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty.

Estonia was joined by the foreign ministers of all the other NB8 nations: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden.

The joint statement can be read here.

Russia claims that Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have allowed Ukrainian military drones to use their airspace, warning of consequences for allegedly permitting these overflights. The Baltic governments deny intentional cooperation and say recent drone incursions are accidental and also a consequence of Russian electronic warfare jamming systems, which disrupt drone flights.

On Tuesday this week, a drone entered Estonian airspace near the border around lunchtime, and a Romanian F-16 participating in NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission downed the drone with a missile over South Estonia.

The incident triggered a civilian air threat smartphone alert warning in southern Estonia.

Estonian officials believe the drone was likely of Ukrainian origin and had unintentionally crossed into Estonia. Ukraine's defense minister later apologized for the incident. Latvia and Lithuania have similarly been affected by drone incursions in recent days.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:55

Finland's economic slump negatively impacting on Estonia

09:28

Nearly half of Estonia's new breast cancer cases caught by screening

09:10

Estonia, other NB8 nations condemn Russian drone airspace misinformation claims

09:03

Tõnis Saarts: Constructing the conservative 'axis of evil'

08:28

German media: Estonian 'keeper Karl Hein signs 4-year contract with Werder Bremen

22.05

15-minute phone provider switch law change plan encounters obstacles

22.05

Mart Erik: How the tech guys went into the woods

22.05

Tallinn University researchers developing student-friendly AI algorithm

22.05

Attorney: Draft Climate Act fails to provide clarity for businesses or the public

22.05

Gallery: Tallinn's fountains springing forth again with the arrival of the warmer months

be prepared!

Most Read articles

21.05

Estonian banker says country's mindset has gone way off track

21.05

In Estonia's countryside, marriage stayed traditional as Europe modernized

22.05

Estonian intel: Drone warfare reshaping air defense near Russia and Ukraine

22.05

Young Tallinn chef soars from pandemic beginner to Michelin award winner

22.05

Two Estonian Navy ships sidelined since winter

19.05

Intruding drone shot down by Romanian fighter jet in Estonia

21.05

Estonian festival drops UK's A Guy Called Gerald over Moscow show plans

22.05

Ratings: Reform-Eesti 200 coalition rating falls to all-time low

22.05

Tallink's departure from Paldiski-Kappelskär route creates long truck queues

22.05

Equestrian statue honors Estonian women's movement pioneer in Tallinn

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo