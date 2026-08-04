Eight men claiming to be from Ethiopia detained in central Tallinn

On 3 August, police detained two groups of men in central Tallinn on suspicion that they were in the country illegally.

According to the press service of the Northern Prefecture, six men were detained in Tammsaare Park in Tallinn on suspicion that they were in the country illegally. The men stated that they had arrived from the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and had entered Europe through Belarus. The men were taken to the temporary accommodation center for foreigners.

On the same day, two more men were detained in central Tallinn who claimed they had arrived from Ethiopia. They had no identity documents. The men were taken to the temporary accommodation center for foreigners.

In recent weeks, dozens of illegal migrants have been detected in Estonia. According to police, organized criminal groups are attempting to move them through Estonia to other countries.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!