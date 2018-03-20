Pet Shop Boys to perform at Tallinn's 2018 Õllesummer festival

The most successful duo in British music history have been announced as the main act of Õllesummer's Friday night on July 6. The electropop duo will take the main stage of the festival with their spectacular light show and as part of their SUPER world tour.

"The concert by the Pet Shop Boys five years ago was the most successful the Õllesummer Festival has ever had. And when they announced their SUPER tour, we had no doubt we wanted them to perform for us again. Their commitment, music, and vibe is something special,” said the festival's lead organizer, Marje Hansar, commented the announcement.

“In addition to Franz Ferdinand, the Pet Shop Boys are already the second lead act to be announced for this year’s program. More good news is expected soon,” she added.

The Pet Shop Boys' concerts are known for their special light and laser shows. SUPER is significantly more fast-paced than the duo's last tours, still making a point though to perform all of their popular hits. The duo have sold more than 50 million albums worldwide, and their songs have been at the top of the global charts for more than three decades.