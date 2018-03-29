news

Justice minister proposes foreign agents registration act, faces criticism ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu (IRL).
Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu (IRL). Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
News

The Ministry of Justice is working on draft legislation that would require individuals representing the interests of foreign powers to declare how exactly they are connected to a foreign government, what their activies are, and how they are financed. The proposal has already been criticized across parties.

Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu (IRL) said in December last year that he has told ministry officials to look into the matter. By now their work has reached a point where he expects a bill to be submitted to the Riigikogu within the next few months.

While authoritarian states such as Russia issued legislation to limit or outright ban the activities of foreign agents, the course of a democratic state needs to be transparent regulation, Reinsalu said.

Transparency vs. bans

"Transparency is the weapon of the democratic state. Because of that, in the environment of the intense information war we're currently in, it would be sensible to introduce certain requirements towards transparency and disclosure," Reinsalu said.

As it is unlikely that foreign intelligence officers or troublemakers would get registered, the law could then function as a basis to issue immigration bans against those who have gone against it, the minister added.

In the face of the "actual army" of associations, societies, and clubs that Russia employs to keep its communities abroad in check, a democratic small state like Estonia had the right to demand that these operated transparently. The direction of the bill neither goes against the freedom of expression nor anyone's basic rights, Reinsalu pointed out.

Kross: Legislation not necessary

The Reform Party's Eerik-Niiles Kross, himself the Estonian government's intelligence coordinator in the late 90s and a former national security advisor, sees no need for the introduction of such a law.

"Globally speaking, Estonia has been pretty successful catching foreign intelligence officers as well as countering influence attempts in a broader sense," Kross commented.

All those organizations present in Estonia that are currently obfuscating where there funding is coming from will do so in the future as well, and there is already a sufficient legal base to impose immigration bans, he said.

Toom: Proposal is undemocratic

Estonian MEP and prominent member of the Center Party, Yana Toom, is against the introduction of new legislation concerning the issue as well. Toom describes Reinsalu's proposal as a means of controlling "strangling organizations with bureaucracy."

"If we want to keep something undemocratic in check, we can't become undemocratic ourselves, because we'd basically undermine the foundations of democracy," she said.

Lang: Difficult to imagine how law would be implemented

Former Minister of Justice Rein Lang (Reform) said on Wednesday that he can't imagine how such a law would be implemented.

According to lang, a serious issue would be that a business or organization might end up on such a public list of foreign agents that had nothing to do with the kind of activities it suddenly finds itself accused of.

"We have all of these registers that deal with not-for-profits and companies here in Estonia. How do you differ between the good and the bad ones? I certainly wouldn't know how to do it, but perhaps Reinsalu does," Lang said.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

russiaintelligenceyana toomurmas reinsalueerik-niiles krossrein langforeign agents registration act


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
28.03

Ratas: Estonia to go on providing humanitarian aid to refugees in Lebanon

28.03

Gallery: Ratas, Terras visit Estonian peacekeepers in Lebanon

28.03

Kaljulaid on two-day visit to UK

28.03

Retired general: US troops should be sent back to Baltics

28.03

Prosecutor's Office: Man shot by police last October was sober

28.03

Gen. Einseln's ashes embark on final journey to US

28.03

Germany issues all necessary permits to build Nord Stream 2

28.03

Kaljulaid congratulates Xi Jinping on re-election in China

BUSINESS
27.03

Swedbank leaves Estonia's 2018 economic growth forecast at 3.9 percent

27.03

Tartu municipal council follows city council rejecting pulp mill project

27.03

German logistics company HHLA buying Estonian Transiidikeskuse AS

26.03

European Central Bank withdraws Estonian Versobank's license

26.03

Four of six parliamentary parties want logging limits

26.03

Tallink shares drop 12 percent following Friday's announcement

26.03

Estonia's 2017 government sector debt totals 0.3 percent

24.03

Loans to Estonian households grow by 7.7 percent on year in February

Opinion
20.03

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

19.03

Digest: Russia's new ideology still based on Great Patriotic War

19.03

Toomas Sildam: Pre-election outdoor political ad ban entirely pointless

13.03

Digest: Social media a loophole to covertly fund election campaigns

12.03

Digest: Tartu's pulp mill debate already part of 2019 election campaign

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Kaja Kallas.

Kallas wants state to buy health insurance, experts disagree

Kaja Kallas, sole candidate for the chairmanship of the opposition Reform Party, would transform the health insurance system of Estonia in such a way that state coverage would be bought for the Estonian population from private insurance companies, weekly Eesti Ekspress wrote on Wednesday.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
12:47

Declaration supporting Baltic security to be adopted at meeting with Trump

12:04

Digest: Europe has no Russia policy whatsoever, says Toomas Hendrik Ilves

11:25

Azerbaijani authorities deny Tallinn City Council adviser entry at airport

10:49

Justice minister proposes foreign agents registration act, faces criticism

10:16

February retail turnover up three percent on year

09:21

Kaljulaid meets Queen Elizabeth II

08:52

Estonia bars Russian MP from entering country

28.03

Kallas wants state to buy health insurance, experts disagree

28.03

Ratas: Estonia to go on providing humanitarian aid to refugees in Lebanon

28.03

Gallery: Ratas, Terras visit Estonian peacekeepers in Lebanon

28.03

Kaljulaid on two-day visit to UK

28.03

Retired general: US troops should be sent back to Baltics

28.03

Prosecutor's Office: Man shot by police last October was sober

28.03

Gen. Einseln's ashes embark on final journey to US

28.03

Transit business sees noticeable improvement in Estonian-Russian relations

28.03

Germany issues all necessary permits to build Nord Stream 2

28.03

Kaljulaid congratulates Xi Jinping on re-election in China

28.03

Riigikogu to debate makeup of electoral college beginning next month

28.03

Tallinn wants to determine Soviet monument's historic value

28.03

Last chance to get ID card certificates updated, deadline expires Saturday

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: