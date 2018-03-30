news

No lawsuits against Estonia filed with European Court of Justice in 2017 ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Gavel. Photo is illustrative.
Gavel. Photo is illustrative. Source: (HowToStartABlogOnline.net)
News

The European Commission did not file a single lawsuit against Estonia with the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in 2017, it appears from a report presented to the government by Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) on Thursday.

"It can be considered significant that the Commission did not file a single lawsuit against Estonia with the court last year, nor did Estonia file any new lawsuits with the ECJ," Mikser said at the government press conference.

According to the minister, the activity of Estonian government institutions and ministries in participating in preliminary ruling procedures to defend positions important to Estonia has increased.

"As an important development, we can point out that seven requests for a preliminary ruling were made by Estonian courts in 2017; this is a new high for any one year," said Kerli Veski, director general of the Legal Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "By way of comparison, a total of 25 preliminary ruling requests have been forwarded to the ECJ since 2004."

As of the end of last year, 33 infringement procedures involving Estonia were ongoing, Veski noted. During the year, 17new infringement procedures involving Estonia were launched and 14 procedures concerning failure to transpose EU law in time closed. None of the infrigement procedures reached the trial phase.

Most of the infringement procedures involving Estonia involved delays in transposing directives, and some involved transposing directives bypassing valid requirements.

The European Commission may launch infringement proceedings against a member state if said state does not agree with the Commission or is unable to implement solutions to imrpove a situation caused by the possible violation of EU law. In the first stage, a memorandum is sent to the state; if a satisfactory reply is not received in response, the Commision in the second stage will send a reasoned opinion to the government of the member state in question. Should this likewise not receive a satisfactory response, the European Commission reserves the right to refer the member state to the ECJ.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

ministry of foreign affairseuropean commissioneuropean court of justice


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
29.03

Azerbaijani authorities deny Tallinn City Council adviser entry at airport

29.03

Justice minister proposes foreign agents registration act, faces criticism

29.03

Kaljulaid meets Queen Elizabeth II

29.03

Estonia bars Russian MP from entering country

28.03

Kallas wants state to buy health insurance, experts disagree

28.03

Ratas: Estonia to go on providing humanitarian aid to refugees in Lebanon

28.03

Gallery: Ratas, Terras visit Estonian peacekeepers in Lebanon

28.03

Kaljulaid on two-day visit to UK

BUSINESS
29.03

February retail turnover up three percent on year

28.03

Transit business sees noticeable improvement in Estonian-Russian relations

27.03

Mihkelson slams Estonian decision to skip Dubai Expo

27.03

Swedbank leaves Estonia's 2018 economic growth forecast at 3.9 percent

27.03

Tartu municipal council follows city council rejecting pulp mill project

27.03

German logistics company HHLA buying Estonian Transiidikeskuse AS

26.03

European Central Bank withdraws Estonian Versobank's license

26.03

Four of six parliamentary parties want logging limits

Opinion
20.03

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

19.03

Digest: Russia's new ideology still based on Great Patriotic War

19.03

Toomas Sildam: Pre-election outdoor political ad ban entirely pointless

13.03

Digest: Social media a loophole to covertly fund election campaigns

12.03

Digest: Tartu's pulp mill debate already part of 2019 election campaign

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Kaja Kallas.

Kallas wants state to buy health insurance, experts disagree

Kaja Kallas, sole candidate for the chairmanship of the opposition Reform Party, would transform the health insurance system of Estonia in such a way that state coverage would be bought for the Estonian population from private insurance companies, weekly Eesti Ekspress wrote on Wednesday.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
14:08

No lawsuits against Estonia filed with European Court of Justice in 2017

12:17

VW importer points to lack of capacity in Baltic states to inspect CNG cars

10:51

Rescue Board dismisses 12 over insufficient language skills

09:31

State to carry out cost and socioeconomic analyses for Saaremaa bridge

29.03

Unvaccinated child in Viimsi diagnosed with measles following overseas trip

29.03

Estonia imposes entry ban on individuals on Magnitsky List Updated

29.03

Quota refugee family returns to Estonia from Germany

29.03

Latvian, Lithuanian Luminor banks to be merged with Estonian Luminor

29.03

Declaration supporting Baltic security to be adopted at meeting with Trump

29.03

Digest: Europe has no Russia policy whatsoever, says Toomas Hendrik Ilves

29.03

Azerbaijani authorities deny Tallinn City Council adviser entry at airport

29.03

Justice minister proposes foreign agents registration act, faces criticism

29.03

February retail turnover up three percent on year

29.03

Kaljulaid meets Queen Elizabeth II

29.03

Estonia bars Russian MP from entering country

28.03

Kallas wants state to buy health insurance, experts disagree

28.03

Ratas: Estonia to go on providing humanitarian aid to refugees in Lebanon

28.03

Gallery: Ratas, Terras visit Estonian peacekeepers in Lebanon

28.03

Kaljulaid on two-day visit to UK

28.03

Retired general: US troops should be sent back to Baltics

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: