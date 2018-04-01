news

Vehicles banned from ice on Lakes Pskov, Lämmijärv

Overlooking the frozen Lake Lämmijärv in Southeastern Estonia.
Overlooking the frozen Lake Lämmijärv in Southeastern Estonia. Source: Margus Ansu/Postimees/Scanpix
As the weather slowly turns warmer, the load bearing capacity of the ice on Lakes Pskov and Lämmijärv in Southeastern Estonia has decreased, due to which the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) is prohibiting vehicles from the lake ice as of Sunday, April 1.

The results of border guards' ice surveillance indicated that the load bearing capacity of the ice on Lakes Pskov and Lämmijärv has decreased sharply recently, according to a PPA press release.

For the sake of the safety of ice fishers, the PPA is banning vehicles from the ice on those lakes beginning April 1.

"Ice conditions are changing by the hour right now, helped along by warmer temperatures," said Vjatšeslav Pertsev, chief border guard at the PPA's Mustvee Station. "We highly recommend everyone check the PPA homepage for current restrictions and dangerous spots as marked on the map before heading out onto the ice. This way you can plan a safe route for moving along the ice, thus ensuring that you and your catch will make it home safely that night."

According to Pertsev, around a thousand ice fishers were out on the ice on the lakes of Southern Estonia on Saturday, however there were no reports of dangerous situations or accidental illegal border crossings on Estonia's border lakes.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Kaja Kallas.

Kallas wants state to buy health insurance, experts disagree

Kaja Kallas, sole candidate for the chairmanship of the opposition Reform Party, would transform the health insurance system of Estonia in such a way that state coverage would be bought for the Estonian population from private insurance companies, weekly Eesti Ekspress wrote on Wednesday.

