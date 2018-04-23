news

Gallery: Fallen soldiers commemorated in Paldiski on Veterans Day ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Fallen soldiers commemorated in Paldiski on Veterans Day. April 23, 2018.
Open gallery
18 photos
Photo: Fallen soldiers commemorated in Paldiski on Veterans Day. April 23, 2018. Author: mil.ee
News

Comrades of fallen soldiers were joined by representatives of the Estonian state, Estonian Defence Forces (EDF), the NATO battle group stationed in Tapa and the diplomatic corps in a ceremony held at the memorial in Paldiski dedicated to Estonian troops who lost their lives while serving on overseas missions.

Minister of Defence Jüri Ratas (IRL) recalled that the memorial in Paldiski was built by the comrades of fallen troops at a point in time when the mission had not yet been completed and they had to continue serving.

"The troops continued serving, keeping their fallen comrades in their thoughts," Luik said. "But the fallen remain with us, and we are together with them. Their companions will never forget them. The Estonian people will never forget them. We are forever grateful to them."

Wreaths were laid at the foot of the memorial on behalf of various Estonian leaders, the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF), and the Estonian Defence League, among others.

Following the ceremony, candles were lit in the school building of the Scouts Battalion in memory of the victims of the Kurkse Tragedy, in which 14 Estonian soldiers of the Baltic Battalion drowned in Kurkse Strait during a dangerous training maneuver on Sept. 11, 1997. The incident remains the deadliest accident to have occurred in the EDF since Estonia regained its independence in 1991.

The monument to fallen comrades was built in the Estonian subcamp at Camp Bastion (now Camp Shorabak) in Afghanistan in early October 2010. The monument remained at Camp Bastion until fall 2013, when the cross and nameplate bearing the names of nine soldiers to give up their lives in Afghanistan were removed and brought to Estonia by the troops to serve there from May through November of 2013.

There are nearly 2,800 veterans in Estonia, who have served in the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) and the Estonian Defence League.

Since 1995, Estonian troops have served on overseas missions in Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lebanon, Macedonia, Israel, Syria, Iraq, Kosovo, Afghanistan, Mali, the Central African Republic as well as on the Gulf of Aden.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

galleryestonian defence forcesjüri luikministry of defenceveterans day


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
23.04

Estonia celebrates sixth annual Veterans Day

23.04

Ida-Viru County hospital to receive €15.6 million from the state

22.04

Hiiumaa calculates damage caused by ferry transport crisis

22.04

Social Democrats' challenging the status quo now a matter of survival

22.04

Ilves: Estonia's IT success thanks to progressive adoption of laws, policy

21.04

Norway's crown prince, princess to visit Estonia next week

20.04

More than 15,000 troops to participate in largest Siil exercise yet

20.04

Fox retracts requirement to use Russian guidelines for Baltic translations

BUSINESS
21.04

€84 million worth of deposits reimbursed to Versobank customers

21.04

State launches program to bring 2,000 foreign ICT specialists to Estonia

20.04

Corporate debt down, household debt up in 2017

20.04

Finnair to launch direct flights from Tallinn to Lapland this winter

20.04

Tallinn's first public smoke sauna to open this winter

20.04

March industrial producer price index up 2.9 percent on year

20.04

Construction price index continues moderate increase

20.04

President nominates Laar for Bank of Estonia supervisory board chair

Opinion
16.04

Opinion digest: Kaja Kallas' speech to Reform Party delegates

04.04

Opinion digest: Baltic presidents' meeting with Trump a 'milestone'

29.03

Digest: Europe has no Russia policy whatsoever, says Toomas Hendrik Ilves

21.03

Neivelt: Alcohol policy mustn't become third rail of Estonian politics

20.03

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
EKRE chairman Mart Helme speaking at the party congress in Tallinn on Saturday. April 21, 2018.

Mart Helme re-elected EKRE chairman

A congress of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) on Saturday re-elected incumbent Mart Helme as chairman of the opposition party.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
23.04

Estonian Railways to begin repairs at Riisipere station

23.04

Gallery: Fallen soldiers commemorated in Paldiski on Veterans Day

23.04

Estonian company signs contract to bring railway route from China to Muuga

23.04

Kaljulaid to IMF president: There is no going back from digital society

23.04

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: April 23-29

23.04

Two conscripts injured in hit-and-run, driver turns himself in

23.04

Mart Helme re-elected EKRE chairman

23.04

April party ratings: Despite decline, Reform retains strong lead

23.04

Estonia celebrates sixth annual Veterans Day

23.04

Ida-Viru County hospital to receive €15.6 million from the state

22.04

Hiiumaa calculates damage caused by ferry transport crisis

22.04

Social Democrats' challenging the status quo now a matter of survival

22.04

Ilves: Estonia's IT success thanks to progressive adoption of laws, policy

21.04

€84 million worth of deposits reimbursed to Versobank customers

21.04

State launches program to bring 2,000 foreign ICT specialists to Estonia

21.04

Norway's crown prince, princess to visit Estonia next week

20.04

Estonian documentary 'Kerro 40' goes global

20.04

More than 15,000 troops to participate in largest Siil exercise yet

20.04

Fox retracts requirement to use Russian guidelines for Baltic translations

20.04

Corporate debt down, household debt up in 2017

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: