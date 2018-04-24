Searchable database of 215,000 leaked Estonian account passwords now online

A searchable database is now available online of around 215,000 Estonian online users and passwords.

The Estonian user data comprises part of the 1.4 billion accounts whose information has been leaked between 2004-2017 from nearly 250 different online services and businesses, wrote Geenius (link in Estonian).

Among the searchable addresses are, for example, over 120,000 hot.ee email addresses, 176 Tartu University Hospital (TÜK) email addresses, 169 email addresses from Tallinn University of Technology (TTÜ), 140 email addresses from Tallinn City Government and 95 email addresses from ERR.

This data has been half-publicly making the rounds online for some time, however one activist has finally sorted the accounts by country and made them available on one website in order to draw internet users' attention to the security of their passwords.

Click here to check whether any of your passwords are among those leaked.