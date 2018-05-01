news

IRL blaming interior minister for police chief's delayed confirmation ({{commentsTotal}})

News
IRL's Priit Sibul.
IRL's Priit Sibul. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Director-general of the Police and Border Guard (PPA), Elmar Vaher, couldn't be confirmed in office as planned on Apr. 26 because junior coalition partner IRL intervened, saying that they have questions regarding PPA's spending. The party's deputy in parliament, Priit Sibul, has now blamed the situation on Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt (SDE).

The Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) forced Anvelt to take Vaher's confirmation off the agenda of the government's Apr. 26 meeting when the party's chairman, Helir-Valdor Seeder, declared that the party needs "more time to familiarize with the details of the more expensive border construction."

Since then, government members as well as IRL's own MPs have backed Vaher.

IRL's leading security politician in favor of Vaher

Among the latter is Raivo Aeg, member of the Legal Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu that had already agreed to Vaher continuing as the head of PPA. Aeg is a former director-general of the Internal Security Service (ISS).

Talking to ERR's "Aktuaalne kaamera" newscast on Monday, Aeg said that the doubts regarding border construction and Vaher's role in it hadn't come from the party's parliamentary group. "No earlier discussion or meeting ever called into question that Elmar Vaher should continue as the director-general of the police," Aeg said.

"Personally I'm in favor of Vaher, and I'm planning to say so in Wednesday's meeting of the parliamentary group," he added.

IRL's parliamentary group, headed by party chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder, will meet on Wednesday. The government's next chance to confirm Vaher is in its Thursday meeting. Vaher's current term expires tomorrow Wednesday, which means that Interior Minister Andres Anvelt is forced to appoint him acting director-general for the time until his confirmation.

As so far nobody has expressed any serious doubt that Vaher is the right choice, including IRL's chairman, who derailed last week's confirmation in the first place, commentators as well as MPs have called his move a desperate attempt at getting attention after IRL has recently slid below the 5-percent election threshold in popularity ratings.

IRL blaming interior minister's perceived lack of consideration

Deputy chairman of IRL's parliamentary group, Priit Sibul, told ERR on Monday that Anvelt had broken an agreement with the party that he would get back to them one more time before putting Vaher's confirmation on the agenda, as "some of the members of the parliamentary group" still have questions to ask him, and that this was the reason behind party chairman Seeder's move of last week.

Sibul meanwhile counts himself among Vaher's supporters as well.

Tally: More bickering, one extraordinary and two delayed appointments, perceived lack of unity in IRL

Both of IRL's coalition partners, the Center Party as well as the Social Democrats (SDE), have called this latest curveball out of the coalition's conservative corner both "inappropriate" and an attempt at getting attention.

What is left is the impression that IRL's parliamentary group is dependent on its chairman's solo runs and tidying up after him, the interior minister being forced to temporarily demote the chief of the police and border guard, the delayed confirmation in office of Director-General of the Internal Security Service Arnold Sinisalu, who would have been put up along with Vaher on Apr. 26, and more petty bickering among the government's ministers.

Taking into account that Prime Minister Jüri Ratas' government is also looking at two new incoming ministers after the resignations of Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) and Jaak Aab (Center), the next 11 months leading up to the 2019 Riigikogu election seem yet to have more of the same in store.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

irlriigikogueastern borderpriit sibulhelir-valdor seederelmar vaherraivo aegestonian-russian borderpolice and border guard board


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
30.04

Mikser disagrees with Juncker's view of Russia as neglected 'friend'

30.04

Tänak wins 2018 Rally Argentina, remains WRC third with 72 points

30.04

Center's leadership backs Mäggi as next minister of public administration

30.04

Government infighting continues as IRL derails confirmation of police chief

29.04

Finance minister: Digitial economy taxation issue needs to be resolved

29.04

Crimes of communism museum, research center to be built in wing of Patarei

29.04

Norwegian university, Estonia begin cyber cooperation talks

28.04

Five contenders in race for Free Party chair

BUSINESS
30.04

March industrial production greater than a year ago

27.04

Central bank: Estonians' savings rate on average EU level

27.04

Eesti Energia's first quarter profits down 16 percent

27.04

Estonian government to put Patarei building up for auction

26.04

Nordica launches flights to Kiev's Zhuliany Airport

26.04

Danske Bank to gradually exit Baltic market

25.04

Estonian ministry wants to make use of illegal workforce a criminal offense

24.04

Nordea raises Estonia's 2018 economic growth forecast to 3.9 percent

Opinion
16.04

Stepping out of her father's shadow greatest challenge facing Kaja Kallas

16.04

Opinion digest: Kaja Kallas' speech to Reform Party delegates

04.04

Opinion digest: Baltic presidents' meeting with Trump a 'milestone'

29.03

Digest: Europe has no Russia policy whatsoever, says Toomas Hendrik Ilves

21.03

Neivelt: Alcohol policy mustn't become third rail of Estonian politics

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
IRL's Priit Sibul.

IRL blaming interior minister for police chief's delayed confirmation

Director-general of the Police and Border Guard (PPA), Elmar Vaher, couldn't be confirmed in office as planned on Apr. 26 because junior coalition partner IRL intervened, saying that they have questions regarding PPA's spending. The party's deputy in parliament, Priit Sibul, has now blamed the situation on Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt (SDE).

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:41

Committee supports contributing to EU's refugee facility in Turkey

14:20

Prime minister not among top ten best-paid public officials

12:08

IRL blaming interior minister for police chief's delayed confirmation

10:18

Ministers answering public's questions leading up to Europe Day

08:33

Riigikogu to vote on sending EDF unit to Mali on May 9

30.04

NATO jets intercept three Russian fighter aircraft

30.04

Report: Estonia most westernized country among former Soviet republics

30.04

Nordica introduces flights between Tallinn, Copenhagen

30.04

Estonia, Finland to hold joint government meeting in Tallinn on May 7

30.04

Retail trade turnover growth shows slight decline in March

30.04

Yandex Taxi to introduce app-based ride ordering service in Tallinn

30.04

Regulation signed to introduce free public transport in counties

30.04

Mikser disagrees with Juncker's view of Russia as neglected 'friend'

30.04

Tänak wins 2018 Rally Argentina, remains WRC third with 72 points

30.04

Designated public administration minister's candidacy just an adventure?

30.04

Center's leadership backs Mäggi as next minister of public administration

30.04

March industrial production greater than a year ago

30.04

Government infighting continues as IRL derails confirmation of police chief

29.04

Finance minister: Digitial economy taxation issue needs to be resolved

29.04

Crimes of communism museum, research center to be built in wing of Patarei

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: