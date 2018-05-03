news

IRL to support police chief's confirmation after all ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Elmar Vaher.
Elmar Vaher. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Junior coalition partner Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) decided on Wednesday "not to veto" the confirmation in office of the Police and Border Guard's director-general, Elmar Vaher. In what some parties have called a desperate attempt to do something against its ailing approval ratings, IRL earlier delayed the confirmation of two directors-general of the security authorities and forced the temporary demotion of Vaher.

Because Vaher's last term expired on May 2, he is currently and until his confirmation by the government set for today only acting director-general of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA).

Interior Minister Andres Anvelt (SDE) was forced last week to take the confirmation of both Vaher and Internal Security Service chief Arnold Sinisalu off the agenda, as IRL chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder announced his party otherwise wouldn't support Vaher.

IRL's reasoning turned from pointing to "leadership mistakes" concerning the skyrocketing costs of border infrastructure construction to the party's objection to Minister Anvelt's apparent failure to get in touch again before adding Vaher's confirmation to the agenda of last week's government meeting.

Anvelt as well as several IRL MPs and security politicians in the Riigikogu pointed out that both Vaher and Sinisalu's confirmation had previously been agreed on with the relevant committees as well as the parliamentary groups.

This has prompted some MPs to speculate that IRL's maneuver concerning Vaher wasn't so much connected to the exploding costs of the modernization of the eastern border, but rather with yet another attempt to get attention and perhaps do something about the fact that in recent polls, IRL has slipped below the 5-percent election threshold.

Vaher and Sinisalu are expected to be confirmed as originally intended in today Thursday's government meeting.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

irlandres anveltarnold sinisaluhelir-valdor seederelmar vaher


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
09:05

Foreign Minister Mikser: Europe has overcome migration crisis

08:38

IRL to support police chief's confirmation after all

02.05

Nearly 11,000 people provided gene samples since April

02.05

New ministers Sikkut, Mäggi sworn in

02.05

Police, Defence League to step up checks of people, vehicles during Siil

02.05

France to take over Baltic air policing duties at Ämari airbase

02.05

Sikkut joins Social Democrats as party names her Ossinovski's successor

02.05

Saaremaa beekeepers report several hives stolen

BUSINESS
30.04

Nordica introduces flights between Tallinn, Copenhagen

30.04

Retail trade turnover growth shows slight decline in March

30.04

Yandex Taxi to introduce app-based ride ordering service in Tallinn

30.04

March industrial production greater than a year ago

27.04

Central bank: Estonians' savings rate on average EU level

27.04

Eesti Energia's first quarter profits down 16 percent

27.04

Estonian government to put Patarei building up for auction

26.04

Nordica launches flights to Kiev's Zhuliany Airport

Opinion
19.04

Digest: No point budgeting a surplus as inflation eating away at reserves

16.04

Stepping out of her father's shadow greatest challenge facing Kaja Kallas

16.04

Opinion digest: Kaja Kallas' speech to Reform Party delegates

04.04

Opinion digest: Baltic presidents' meeting with Trump a 'milestone'

29.03

Digest: Europe has no Russia policy whatsoever, says Toomas Hendrik Ilves

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:05

Political parties react to new contender in race for 2019 elections

14:28

Commission: Estonia's GDP growth to slow to 3.7 percent this year

13:58

Opposition planning no confidence motion against Tallinn Mayor Taavi Aas

12:15

New political group outside mainstream parties publishes manifesto

11:25

Politico: Estonia among ten EU members to join Macron's defense initiative

11:07

Snap exercise for 223 reservists announced as part of Siil exercise

10:32

Ansip changes his mind about billion-euro pulp mill close to Tartu

09:31

Prime minister on EU budget proposal: Estonia ready to contribute more

09:05

Foreign Minister Mikser: Europe has overcome migration crisis

08:38

IRL to support police chief's confirmation after all

02.05

Nearly 11,000 people provided gene samples since April

02.05

Toyota to stop selling diesel cars in Baltic states starting May

02.05

New ministers Sikkut, Mäggi sworn in

02.05

Police, Defence League to step up checks of people, vehicles during Siil

02.05

France to take over Baltic air policing duties at Ämari airbase

02.05

Sikkut joins Social Democrats as party names her Ossinovski's successor

02.05

Saaremaa beekeepers report several hives stolen

02.05

Introduce juries at least in criminal trials, says lawyer

02.05

Large-scale military exercise Siil starting Wednesday

02.05

Estonian-based pharmaceutical company signs deal with Ugandan state

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: