New population policy principles to be introduced in Riigikogu next week

In order to solve Estonia's population crisis, the Study Committee to Solve the Demographic Crisis will introduce the recently completed document titled "General principles of population policy 2035" in the Riigikogu on Monday.

The general principles of population policy formulate the aims and directions of activity in the primary fields concerning the development of the population through the year 2035, Riigikogu spokespeople told BNS on Friday.

"The aim of Estonia's population policy is based on the Constitution, to ensure the preservation of Estonia's ethnic nationality, language and culture and ensure the duration and development of the population," said Center Party MP and committee chair Siret Kotka-Repinski. She highlighted that the more important principles of population policy are valuing people as well as creating an environment for growth for all children that is safe and promotes the manifestation of their abilities.

"The general principles do not offer a ready plan of action for solving the population crisis, but principles based on which this is to be drawn up through sectoral development plans and other strategic documents," she explained. "Once primary directions of action have been agreed upon, state institutions and local governments can start developing detailed actions."

Kotka-Repinski will deliver the opening remarks on Monday, after which the document will be introduced by heads of groups of the population policy working group, including Allan Puur, professor of population studies at Tallinn University (TLÜ) and leading researcher at the Estonian Institute for Population Studies, Tiit Tammaru, professor of urban and population geography at the University of Tartu, and Leif Kalev, professor of state and citizenship studies at TLÜ.

The general principles were drawn up by the Riigikogu's population policy working group, including the chair, deputy chair and members of the study committee as well as researchers and representatives of various interest groups and state agencies.