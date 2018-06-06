news

NATO needs joint forces command in the Baltics says Latvian defence chief ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Latvian Defence Chief Raimonds Graube (L) meeting Canadian troops
Latvian Defence Chief Raimonds Graube (L) meeting Canadian troops Source: Reuters/Scanpix
News

Latvian Chief of Defence Lieutenant-General Raimonds Graube has stated that a joint forces command should be set up in the Baltic states in order to strengthen the region's security. This would be in addition to augmenting the current US presence, he believes.

Speaking at a recent Centre for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) meeting Raimonds pointed towards the development of the military airfield at Lielvārde, about 50km southeast of the Latvian capital, Riga, as a way to develop the logistics infrastructure to the degree that it is able to rapdly accomodate NATO aid at short notice. This would also be necessary with other airfields and indeed ports, he believes.

An effective NATO command structure is also needed in the eventuality that the Baltic States were to become isolated from the remaining NATO countries, he went on, something that Latvia's Ministry of Defence and armed forces are already working on, he says.

Although NATO troops have been present in the Baltic States for some years now, these have largely performed a coordinating role and are not sufficient to lead defence operations, but only lay the groundwork necessary for the arrival of more NATO boots on the ground, hence the need for a joint forces' command in Graube's view.

Underlying this is the need for the Baltic states to present a united front, including decisions on the movement of NATO battlegroups, and not to act in simple national self interest, according to Lieutenant-General Graube.

The region is in fact crucial to the NATO alliance and not just the three Baltic States and any conflict to break out in any one of the three states would have a major impact on the alliance's integrity, Graube believes.

Further discussions on Baltic security including the Baltic sea region are to take place this Friday, 8 June, when Finnish Foreign Minister Timo Soini meets with his Estonian counterpart Sven Mikser (SDE) in Tallinn, as well as members of the parliamentary (Riigikogu) foreign affairs committee.

Transatlantic relations, issues affecting the EU, and bilateral Estonian-Finnish relations will also be on the table.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: BNS

natoforeign ministers of baltic statesbaltic securitybaltic states defencelatvian defence forces


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
05.06

Quota refugee returns to Estonia from Germany

05.06

Court closes Savisaar case due to defendant's illness Updated

05.06

Two Port of Tallinn board members subscribe to share offer ending Wednesday

05.06

UEFA Super Cup in Tallinn, tickets on sale today Updated

05.06

Problem of plastic waste in the Baltic on the rise

05.06

Tennis star Anett Kontaveit to work with new Brit coach Nigel Sears

05.06

Luik meets with NATO, European, Belgian defence chiefs in Brussels

04.06

Riigikogu committee decides to ease rules for giving money to churches

BUSINESS
05.06

Rõivas: European Commission budget plan a sensible compromise

05.06

Tallink's May passenger numbers up 6.1%

05.06

Two Port of Tallinn board members subscribe to share offer ending Wednesday

04.06

Tallinn Airport serves 275,000 passengers in May

04.06

State renewable energy firm Enefit may go public says Finance Minister

04.06

Ahead of Baltic-Polish meeting, Ratas, Skvernelis talk large-scale projects

04.06

Developers want to build pulp mill near Tabivere

03.06

EU investment director: China of fundamental importance to EU

Opinion
23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

16.05

Former OECD ambassador: Estonia's public sector not unreasonably expensive

14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:38

Russia denies entry to Estonian citizens on grounds of 'Russophobia'

16:24

Justice Minister weighs in on Savisaar case: illness can't confer immunity

15:47

Study: Estonian judicial system among most efficient in EU

14:54

TransferWise announces partnership with large French bank

14:27

Prosecutor's Office to contest Savisaar court ruling Updated

13:50

NATO needs joint forces command in the Baltics says Latvian defence chief

12:47

Nearly 900 allied troops receive mission medals at Tapa

11:52

Bank of Estonia chief: ECB may hike rates faster than market expectation

09:56

Kross leaving Riigikogu for half year at Harvard

08:53

Accommodated tourist numbers down 3% in April

05.06

Quota refugee returns to Estonia from Germany

05.06

Rõivas: European Commission budget plan a sensible compromise

05.06

Tallink's May passenger numbers up 6.1%

05.06

Court closes Savisaar case due to defendant's illness Updated

05.06

Two Port of Tallinn board members subscribe to share offer ending Wednesday

05.06

UEFA Super Cup in Tallinn, tickets on sale today Updated

05.06

Baltic student festival Gaudeamus to bring 4,000 performers to Tartu

05.06

Problem of plastic waste in the Baltic on the rise

05.06

Tennis star Anett Kontaveit to work with new Brit coach Nigel Sears

05.06

Luik meets with NATO, European, Belgian defence chiefs in Brussels

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: