King Willem-Alexander is to pay a state visit to Estonia on 12-13 June. Queen Máxima, who was originally scheduled to accompany her husband, has canceled her visit following the death of her sister in Argentina.

On Tuesday, 12 June, the king will meet with President Kersti Kaljulaid and her husband, Georgi-Rene Maksimovski. Following the meeting, the president and king will make statements to the press, spokespeople for the Estonian president said.

The king will then plant an oak tree in Kadriorg Park to mark the centennial of the Republic of Estonia and the 300th anniversary of the park.

On his first day in Estonia, King Willem-Alexander will also meet with President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (SDE) and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre), and lay a wreath at the memorial to the fallen of the War of Independence at the Defence Forces Cemetery of Tallinn.

That evening, the Estonian presidential couple will host a dinner for King Willem-Alexander.

On Wednesday, 13 June, the king will visit the e-Estonia showroom together with Minister of Entrepreneurship and IT Urve Palo (SDE) and take a walk in Tallinn's medieval Old Town with Kaljulaid. They will also take part in a seminar on innovation in agriculture in Telliskivi Creative City.

That day, a memorandum of understanding will be signed by Dutch Minister of Agriculture, Nature and Food Carola Schouten and Minister of Rural Affairs Tarmo Tamm (Centre). King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima will also meet with members of the Dutch community in Tallinn and visit KUMU Art Museum.

Within the framework of the royal visit, Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok will meet with Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) on 12 June.

Dutch king, officials to receive state decorations

The president of Estonia is to bestow the Collar of the Cross of Terra Mariana on King Willem-Alexander during his visit.

Several other Dutch state officials, including Minister of Foreign Affairs Stephanus Abraham Blok, Minister of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality Cornelia Johanna Schouten and Dutch Ambassador to Estonia Karen Selma van Stegeren are also to receive Estonian state decorations.

Queen cancels plans following sister's death

Queen Máxima will no longer accompany her husband on the state visit as planned following the suicide of her sister Inés Zorreguieta, 33, in Buenos Aires.

Zorreguieta was her niece Princess Ariane's godmother.

Queen Máxima was also to be bestowed with the Order of the Cross of Terra Mariana, 1st Class.