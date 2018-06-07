news

King of Netherlands to visit Estonia next week ({{commentsTotal}})

News
{{1528375680000 | amCalendar}}
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands.
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands. Source: www.royal-house.nl
News

King Willem-Alexander is to pay a state visit to Estonia on 12-13 June. Queen Máxima, who was originally scheduled to accompany her husband, has canceled her visit following the death of her sister in Argentina.

On Tuesday, 12 June, the king will meet with President Kersti Kaljulaid and her husband, Georgi-Rene Maksimovski. Following the meeting, the president and king will make statements to the press, spokespeople for the Estonian president said.

The king will then plant an oak tree in Kadriorg Park to mark the centennial of the Republic of Estonia and the 300th anniversary of the park.

On his first day in Estonia, King Willem-Alexander will also meet with President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (SDE) and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre), and lay a wreath at the memorial to the fallen of the War of Independence at the Defence Forces Cemetery of Tallinn.

That evening, the Estonian presidential couple will host a dinner for King Willem-Alexander.

On Wednesday, 13 June, the king will visit the e-Estonia showroom together with Minister of Entrepreneurship and IT Urve Palo (SDE) and take a walk in Tallinn's medieval Old Town with Kaljulaid. They will also take part in a seminar on innovation in agriculture in Telliskivi Creative City.

That day, a memorandum of understanding will be signed by Dutch Minister of Agriculture, Nature and Food Carola Schouten and Minister of Rural Affairs Tarmo Tamm (Centre). King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima will also meet with members of the Dutch community in Tallinn and visit KUMU Art Museum.

Within the framework of the royal visit, Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok will meet with Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) on 12 June.

Dutch king, officials to receive state decorations

The president of Estonia is to bestow the Collar of the Cross of Terra Mariana on King Willem-Alexander during his visit.

Several other Dutch state officials, including Minister of Foreign Affairs Stephanus Abraham Blok, Minister of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality Cornelia Johanna Schouten and Dutch Ambassador to Estonia Karen Selma van Stegeren are also to receive Estonian state decorations.

Queen cancels plans following sister's death

Queen Máxima will no longer accompany her husband on the state visit as planned following the suicide of her sister Inés Zorreguieta, 33, in Buenos Aires.

Zorreguieta was her niece Princess Ariane's godmother.

Queen Máxima was also to be bestowed with the Order of the Cross of Terra Mariana, 1st Class.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

kersti kaljulaidforeign visitsnetherlandsqueen máximaking willem-alexander


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
06.06

Justice Minister weighs in on Savisaar case: illness can't confer immunity

06.06

Study: Estonian judicial system among most efficient in EU

06.06

Prosecutor's Office to contest Savisaar court ruling

06.06

NATO needs joint forces command in the Baltics says Latvian defence chief

06.06

Nearly 900 allied troops receive mission medals at Tapa

06.06

Kross leaving Riigikogu for half year at Harvard

05.06

Quota refugee returns to Estonia from Germany

05.06

Court closes Savisaar case due to defendant's illness

BUSINESS
10.06

Kooskõla. Pjotr Tšaikovski - Sümfoonia "Manfred"

10.06

Рыцарский роман

10.06

Aiatark. Herned koduaeda!

09.06

Ööülikool. Ilmar Raag "Miks me ei saa aru, kuidas jutt liigub?"

09.06

Литературный диксиленд

09.06

Eesti lugu. Arthur von Buxhoeveden

08:00

Vikerhommik. Märt Treier

00:58

Vikerhommik

Opinion
23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

16.05

Former OECD ambassador: Estonia's public sector not unreasonably expensive

14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
07.06

King of Netherlands to visit Estonia next week Updated

07.06

Former President Ilves, politicians, journalists on Russian blacklist Updated

07.06

Study: Alcohol consumption in Estonia remains steady in 2017

07.06

Estonian startups attract €270 million in investments in 2017

07.06

€1.70 share price approved in Port of Tallinn IPO

07.06

Ministry working on plan to make kindergarten mandatory

07.06

Simson: Commission's proposal on infrastructure financing encouraging

07.06

May consumer price index up 3% on year

07.06

Study: Half of speakers of other languages lack active Estonian skills

06.06

Russia denies entry to Estonian citizens on grounds of 'Russophobia'

06.06

Justice Minister weighs in on Savisaar case: illness can't confer immunity

06.06

Study: Estonian judicial system among most efficient in EU

06.06

TransferWise announces partnership with large French bank

06.06

Prosecutor's Office to contest Savisaar court ruling

06.06

NATO needs joint forces command in the Baltics says Latvian defence chief

06.06

Nearly 900 allied troops receive mission medals at Tapa

06.06

Bank of Estonia chief: ECB may hike rates faster than market expectation

06.06

Kross leaving Riigikogu for half year at Harvard

06.06

Accommodated tourist numbers down 3% in April

05.06

Quota refugee returns to Estonia from Germany

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: