RIA changing ID card helpline number, scaling down user support ({{commentsTotal}})

Estonian ID cards.
Estonian ID cards. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The State Information System Authority (RIA) are changing providers. Starting 1 July, Tieto Estonia AS will take over as the company providing support to ID card users. The new number is +372 666 8888, the helpline is open from 8.00 to 19.00 EEST on working days.

According to RIA Deputy Director General Andrus Kaarelson, the main channel for information and support for the ID card is the website www.id.ee. Solutions for problems concerning the software and electronic use of the ID card are available there.

"We have started with preparations for a thorough renewal of the id.ee web environment so that help would be more easily accessible. We plan to add online support to provide prompt assistance to people. The web environment will be updated next year," Kaarelson said.

With the change of providers, RIA is also scaling back the services it offers to residents. While AS SK ID Solution, who previously ran the helpline and will continue to issue the Estonian ID cards' security certificates, offered a 24/7 helpline for ID card users to suspend their certificates, Tieto's helpline will only be available between 8.00 and 19.00 on working days.

This is because RIA have decided that maintaining 24/7 access is too expensive.

"Our experience shows that 80 per cent of calls to the helpline are made between 8.00 and 19.00 p.m. The number of night-time ID card users seeking help is low, and it is therefore not feasible to keep the helpline working 24/7. We hope for the understanding of ID card users," explained Kaarelson.

To suspend ID card certificates, users will still have to call +372 677 3377 or 1777. Different from RIA's general helpline, this emergency service will remain available 24/7 for people to call who have lost or had their ID card stolen.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

