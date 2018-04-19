news

TTÜ cybersecurity center director: Estonia needs more specialists ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Rain Ottis, director of the Tallinn University of Technology (TTÜ) Centre for Digital Forensics and Cyber Security
Rain Ottis, director of the Tallinn University of Technology (TTÜ) Centre for Digital Forensics and Cyber Security Source: ERR
News

Rain Ottis, director of the Tallinn University of Technology (TTÜ) Centre for Digital Forensics and Cyber Security, said that Estonia had the specialists it needed to work through last fall's ID card crisis, however no two incidents are alike, which is why the country needs more specialists.

According to a report drawn up by a TTÜ investigative team, there are very few ID card security specialists in Estonia, and prior to the security flaw affecting hundreds of thousands of Estonian ID cards being revealed, the country also lacked an adequate system for responding to such a case.

Ottis, who led the investigative team, told ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Wednesday evening that some sort of plans had existed in Estonia regarding what to do in such a situation, but stressed that each such case is unique, meaning that existing plans must also be further developed accordingly.

As Estonia is such a small country, he said, it cannot allow itself hundreds of experts for every nuance. "Indeed, there are fields in which just a few individuals are proficient in the relevant technology," he added, admitting that this in itself was a huge security flaw.

"There is nothing else to be done here — we have to train more of these people, and establish a community that will produce more of them, whether in the private, academic or public sector," Ottis said. "This cannot all be brought under one roof. There is also nothing wrong with these specialists being in the private sector if they can be reached by the state in an emergency."

According to the center director, there were enough specialists in Estonia to overcome last fall's ID card security crisis, however, the country still needs more of them.

The next incident: when, not if

"Of course it'd be good for there to be more of them — a reserve — as no two incidents are exactly alike," Ottis said. "The next incident — and this is not a matter of if, but when — will no doubt need this reserve. This is a long-term issue, as these people cannot be trained in two weeks; this requires long-term decisions that look decades into the future."

He pointed out that similar security flaws are detected every year, whether they directly affect technology in use in Estonia or not.

"In this case, it was a global incident affecting over one billion different devices, fewer than 0.1 percent of which happened to be Estonian ID cards," Ottis said. "But such things happen constantly. And this is exactly why it is necessary to practice skills and plans, to ensure preparedness to respond quickly and reasonably."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

cybersecurityttüid cardsspecialists


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
08:42

Survey: 10 percent of Estonian residents travel specifically to buy booze

18.04

Court rules to continue Port of Tallinn bribery case

18.04

Estonian MEP Paet emphasizes need for sanctions on North Korea

18.04

Russia to move floating nuclear power plant Lomonosov through Baltic Sea

18.04

New claims: Former Center ad man says party still owes him €1.24 million

18.04

Tax and Customs Board to survey Estonians' attitude towards paying tax

18.04

Foreign Minister: Disregarding international laws has to come at a price

18.04

€2.4 billion to be allocated to national defense over next four years

BUSINESS
12:38

Estonia to take out €159 million in dividends from state companies

09:31

TTÜ cybersecurity center director: Estonia needs more specialists

08:42

Survey: 10 percent of Estonian residents travel specifically to buy booze

18.04

Ministry keen to promote Estonia as hub for Chinese e-commerce businesses

18.04

Statistics Estonia finds 'almost half' of local businesses innovative

18.04

Tax and Customs Board to survey Estonians' attitude towards paying tax

17.04

Elering planning €225-million bond issue, looking for investors

16.04

Committee OKs bill allowing defense industry to handle military weapons

Opinion
16.04

Opinion digest: Kaja Kallas' speech to Reform Party delegates

04.04

Opinion digest: Baltic presidents' meeting with Trump a 'milestone'

29.03

Digest: Europe has no Russia policy whatsoever, says Toomas Hendrik Ilves

21.03

Neivelt: Alcohol policy mustn't become third rail of Estonian politics

20.03

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Support for junior coalition partners IRL and the SDE hovers around the election threshold.

April party ratings: Social Democrats near, IRL below election threshold

While Kaja Kallas takes the helm of the opposition Reform Party just as it reaches the highest level of support it has seen in years, support for junior coalition partners the Social Democratic Party (SDE) and the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) has dropped to just above and below the five-percent election threshold, respectively. 

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:52

Digest: No point budgeting a surplus as inflation eating away at reserves

16:24

Orthodox church leader Metropolitan Cornelius dies at 93

15:43

Tartu to take Estonia to court over pulp mill plan

14:49

Tallinn Airport working to increase number of direct flights

13:40

Elron's March ticket revenue grows 15 percent to €1.2 million

12:38

Estonia to take out €159 million in dividends from state companies

11:35

110 overdose deaths registered in Estonia in 2017

10:27

April party ratings: Social Democrats near, IRL below election threshold

09:31

TTÜ cybersecurity center director: Estonia needs more specialists

08:42

Survey: 10 percent of Estonian residents travel specifically to buy booze

18.04

Court rules to continue Port of Tallinn bribery case

18.04

Estonian MEP Paet emphasizes need for sanctions on North Korea

18.04

Russia to move floating nuclear power plant Lomonosov through Baltic Sea

18.04

Ministry keen to promote Estonia as hub for Chinese e-commerce businesses

18.04

New claims: Former Center ad man says party still owes him €1.24 million

18.04

Statistics Estonia finds 'almost half' of local businesses innovative

18.04

Tax and Customs Board to survey Estonians' attitude towards paying tax

18.04

Foreign Minister: Disregarding international laws has to come at a price

18.04

€2.4 billion to be allocated to national defense over next four years

17.04

Reform Party more than a million in the red, trying to track odd PR deal

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: