news

NATO expansion further east viewed very negatively, Putin tells interviewer ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Vladimir Putin with Fox News' Chris Wallace on Monday.
Vladimir Putin with Fox News' Chris Wallace on Monday. Source: Video stoppkaader/Fox News
News

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin sat down with Fox News anchor Chris Wallace on Monday following the Helsinki Summit where he met with US President Donald Trump. A wide range of topics were covered in the half hour or so that the interview, ostensibly to give the American public and those of other western countries a clearer picture of the Russian leader, took up. Mr. Putin skirted around many of the questions put to him, but one area where he was unequivocal was on any future eastward expansion of NATO and the fact that its eastward expansion following the end of the cold war was already not in the spirit of fostering good US-Russia relations.

After introductions there followed a long period of Wallace not getting anywhere with regards to his questioning on the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US elections, despite attempting to hand the Russian leader a printed copy of last Friday's indictment from Special Counsel Robert Mueller, which listed 12 members of the Russian GRU specifically involved in hacking Democratic party computers. Similar questions were somewhat brushed aside on possible Russian intelligence information on Mr. Trump and whether that might be used to shape his relations with the Kremlin.

Ukraine and Georgia in NATO unthinkable from Russian perspective

However the middle section of the interview presented some concrete statements on the position of NATO, in particular with regard to its expansion through countries close to, and actually bordering, the Russian Federation.

On being asked about how he would view any potential NATO membership for Ukraine and Georgia, Mr. Putin responded ''negatively.''

''I have a pretty clear understanding of how their [NATO's] decisions are made, I know about the consensus rule, but before the consensus decisions are made on an organisation-wide basis, there is an opportunity for bilateral contacts with other member states,'' said Mr. Putin, speaking through an interpreter, before going on to cite the examples of Poland and Romania, which both host US strategic anti-missile defence units through their NATO membership.

These moves were a ''direct and immediate threat to our national security,'' Mr. Putin said, as would moving these structures closer to Russia's borders, he said, ''and the reaction would be extremely negative.''

Romania joined the NATO alliance in 2004, the same year as Estonia, and Poland joined five years earlier.

Wallace then asked Putin if he had discussed the two forthcoming NATO exercises, Anaconda and Trident Juncture, in particular with reference to indications given by Trump to Kim Jong-Un of North Korea that the US might dial down its military exercises in South Korea, Mr. Putin said that they had not, whilst reiterating that an eastward expansion by NATO would be viewed in a negative light in Russia.

Russia kept its promise to withdraw from central and eastern Europe, NATO still moved in

''The number of NATO servicemen is on the rise in regions where they shouldn't be...increased to the tune of 10,000 people,'' Mr. Putin continued, adding that ''this is incompliant [sic] to the treaties between Russia and NATO.''

Mr. Putin explained that whilst this was a destabilising factor, he hadn't discussed it today with Mr. Trump.

Later on in the interview, Wallace noted that when Putin first became President back in 2000, he was portrayed as something of a democrat, with a positive disposition towards Europe and even as someone who might toy with the idea of joining NATO, but that this all seems to have unravelled down the years.

''Nothing changed about me,'' said Putin on being asked ''what happened?'', and turned the tables by pointing out that it was the NATO nations which changed, by expanding eastward following the collapse of the USSR and the withdrawal of Soviet forces from East Germany.

''Russians were told one thing – that NATO would never extend beyond the German border,'' said Mr. Putin.

''But in two ways that happened, despite our principal posture. Nobody gave a damn about our posture,'' he continued.

''We didn't want the US to withdraw from the ABM treaty, but they did, despite our requests not to do it'' Mr. Putin continued, referring to the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty signed by the US and the Soviet Union, which the US withdrew from in 2002.

What happened to the West?

Other factors which led to the deterioration in relations included the stance on the Yugoslav wars, which saw amongst other things NATO bombing the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia in 1999 despite not having a UN Security Resolution on the matter and in the face of oppostion from then-President of the Russian Federation, Boris Yeltsin.

''President Yeltsin was completely against this conflict,'' Putin said.

''It was not us who made these steps,'' he went on.

''What happened to you, is what I want to know, what happened to the west?'' he asked.

With reference to the Crimea and Donald Trump's view on it, the interviewer noted that Donald Trump had said that it 'might as well be part of Russia since everyone there speaks Russian,'' although he apparently has also made statements which imply he belives the region to be a part of Ukraine,, Mr. Putin opined that there had been no annexation since the rejoining of the Crimea to the Russian Federation took place following a democratic referendum.

Other issues covered in the interview included Russia's role in the bombing of Syria and its relations with Syrain leader Bashr al-Assad, and the fate of prominent opponents to the Russian government including Boris Nemtsov, Anna Politkovskaya and most recently, Sergei Skripal.

The full interview, together with analysis in Estonian, can be viewed here.

Chris Wallace is the son of the near legendary US journalist and media personality Mike Wallace, and has been an anchor and political commentator at Fox News since 2003.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

vladimir putin2018 helsinki summittrump-putin summit


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
16.07

Ministers prepared to amend laws to make traffic supervision more effective

16.07

Estonian court sentences four to prison for handling large amounts of pot

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

16.07

Trump, Putin meet in Helsinki, ERR liveblogged event

16.07

Estonia's suicide rate 7th highest in EU

16.07

Amendments exempting specialists from immigration quota now in effect

16.07

Three young Estonian men found dead in Odessa hotel

16.07

British soldier in Estonia died of gunshot wound, possibly self-inflicted

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
16.07

Nordica second quarter passenger numbers up 36% on year

13.07

Elron carries 3.8 million passengers in first half of 2018

13.07

Second management board member may leave Nordica

13.07

Bill Browder files criminal complaint against Danske Bank

12.07

Jaan Tamm steps down as Nordica chairman

12.07

Port of Tallinn freight and passenger volumes grow in Q2 2018

11.07

EKI sets 2018 economic growth forecast at 4%

11.07

Analysts: Danske Bank may be faced with €600 million fine

Opinion
09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

Culture
2019 Elections
Interior of the Estonian parliament (Riigikogu) main debating chamber.

Huge variation in incidence of payment of party membership dues

Whilst the Isamaa/Pro Patria Party may have raised the highest amount of money in donations of any of the main Estonian political parties in the second quarter of 2018, it turns out that this is no thanks to party membership fees, and in fact the party has the smallest proportion of members who pay their fees.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:10

Competition watchdog taking extra time to decide on Nelja Energia purchase

15:04

LHV to involve German, Austrian deposits via Raisin platform

14:01

Two Russian aircraft violate Estonian airspace near Vaindloo island Updated

13:23

NATO expansion further east viewed very negatively, Putin tells interviewer

11:41

Mikser: Trump-Putin summit didn't fundamentally change anything

10:29

Estonian dailies relieved nothing too unhinged arose from Helsinki Summit

09:38

Kasekamp: Maybe a good thing Trump, Putin didn't bring up Baltic region

08:58

Ministry supports building southern Tallinn ring road

16.07

Ministers prepared to amend laws to make traffic supervision more effective

16.07

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 16-22 July

16.07

Estonian court sentences four to prison for handling large amounts of pot

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

16.07

Trump, Putin meet in Helsinki, ERR liveblogged event

16.07

Estonia's suicide rate 7th highest in EU

16.07

Amendments exempting specialists from immigration quota now in effect

16.07

Nordica second quarter passenger numbers up 36% on year

16.07

Three young Estonian men found dead in Odessa hotel

16.07

British soldier in Estonia died of gunshot wound, possibly self-inflicted

16.07

Hundreds of young men would rather pay fine than serve conscription

16.07

Trump backup planes on tarmac at Tallinn Airport

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: