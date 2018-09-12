Woodward: In Baltic war, Russia willing to use nuclear weapons against NATO

Russia privately warned US Secretary of Defense James Mattis that if there were a war in the Baltics, Russia would not hesitate to use small tactical nuclear weapons against NATO, US journalist Bob Woodward writes in his new book.

Woodward does not say which representative of Russia said this to Mattis or in what context. He nevertheless writes, however, that Mattis considers Russi a threat to the existence of the United States.

The journalist does not state what US President Donald Trump thinks of Mattis' vision.

Russian military doctrine foresees that nuclear weapons can be used to a limited extent when fending off an attack carried out with conventional weaponry.

Woodward's book "Fear" focuses on Trump's election campaign in the 2016 presidential elections and his current term of office thus far.