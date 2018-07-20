Gallery: Prime Minister gets firsthand look at Ruhnu lifestyle

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas visited the Estonian island of Ruhnu on Thursday evening, and met with the local people and community leaders to discuss both the positives and negatives of life on the island.

The visit, which is part of a wider tour of the Estonian islands being undertaken by Mr. Ratas, included a visit with Jaan Urvet, Ruhnu elder, and island council chair Heiki Kukk, who showed the Prime Minster around the island, taking in the emergency services facilities, the two churches on the island (the old wooden church, which happens to be the oldest wooden building in Estonia dating back 1643, and the neighbouring newer church from 1912), and the island's lighthouse.

"I was also delighted to see finally the long-awaited and renovated school,'' said Mr. Ratas of his trip.

Ruhnu is the smallest municipality in Estonia, with around 60 inhabitants. The island itself lies in the gulf of Riga, and had recently seen some disruption to its ferry links with the mainland as the regular catamaran that plies the route between Ruhnu and the southwest Estonian city of Pärnu, the Runö, was out of service for about a month due to engine problems.