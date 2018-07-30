Sales of 98 octane petrol spike following transition to biofuel

The transition to biofuels that took place in May led to a 75% increase in the consumption of 98 octane petrol in Estonia, Ivo Popp, product manager for motor fuels at fuel retailer Circle K, said on Monday.

"Estonia in May transitioned to motor fuel containing biocomponents, and, likely as a result, many customers have started favouring 98 petrol, which by law is not required to have biocomponents added to it," Popp said in a press release.

According to an overview compiled by the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA), altogether 2 million litres of 98 octane petrol was sold in Estonia in April, but following the compulsory addition of biocomponents to motorfuels in May, 98 octane petrol sales for the month jumped to 3.5 million litres

Popp said that a large portion of the new 98 octane petrol consumers wish to fill their cars with the best quality fuel, and this has caused a sharp increase in sales.

"For those who definitely want a motor fuel without biocomponents, I promise that the 98 petrol sold at Circle K is 100% fossil and no biocomponents have been added to it," he said. "Through this we wish to offer the owners of sports cars, heritage vehicles and garden and forest equipment who have doubts about the suitability of ethanol a safe and best possible quality alternative."