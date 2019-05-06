Neste wants to start selling pure biodiesel in Estonia this summer

Neste wants to start selling its My Renewable biodiesel on the Estonian market this summer, which is allegedly produced from 100 percent renewable sources, but in order to do so, requirements drawn up by Estonia's Ministry of the Environment first need to be approved at the EU level.

It may take three months for these requirements to be confirmed, which means that 100 percent biodiesel, also known as B100, will not begin to be sold in Estonia before July, writes business daily Äripäev (link in Estonian).

B100 is currently already sold in Estonia's neighboring countries of Latvia, Finland and Sweden, among others.

Neste's biodiesel sales in Finland are going well, where it is utilized in public transport, for example.

At the same time, Finnish investigative portal News Now Finland has reported that Neste utilizes palm fatty acid distillate (PFAD), a byproduct of the crude palm oil refining process, in the production of its My biodiesel. Environmental organizations have warned that the use of PFAD in biodiesel production will inevitably lead to an increase in palm oil demand as well.