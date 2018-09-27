news

Estonia buys embassy building in Ottawa ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Estonian Ambassador to Canada Toomas Lukk with Canadian Governor General Julie Payette.
Estonian Ambassador to Canada Toomas Lukk with Canadian Governor General Julie Payette. Source: Ülle Baum
News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has purchased a building in the Canadian capital of Ottawa for €900,000 that will house the Estonian Embassy.

"The current rental premises of the Ottawa embassy do not meet the needs of the embassy and modern security requirements, have been depreciated, and lack official rooms," Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Britta Tarvis told BNS on Thursday. "When weighing various rental and purchase options, it was determined that it would be more favourable in the long term to own real estate. In addition, when it comes to an owned property, there are better opportunities for adjusting it to meet the embassy's needs."

Sitting on a property of 611 sq m, the 309 sq m building cost €868,000. "The building, which until now had been used as a residential building, was purchased in February already, but the paperwork conducted later took months," Tarvis explained.

"The building was built in 1875 and renovated in 1982, when an addition was also built during renovations," the spokesperson said. "The building, which until now had been used for residential purposes, is currently in average condition and during renovation will be built into a representative and office building in accordance with the needs of the embassy."

Design work and applications for the necessary permits and coordination are all currently underway. The premises is to include rooms for consular services, meetings, work as well as receptions.

Renovation of the new embassy building is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2019. The embassy is expected to move into the new building within the next year.

The new embassy building is located at 168 Daly Ave. in Ottawa.

"The building is located in Ottawa's historic Sandy Hill neighbourhood, which is a popular location for many embassies," Tarvis said, noting that the Australian and Brazilian Embassies are located nearby. "The University of Ottawa is also located in this neighbourhood east of the city centre."

Employees at the Estonian Embassy in Canada include the ambassador, consul and a secretary. Estonia also has six honourary consuls in Canada, two of whom are located in Toronto, the country's largest city.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of foreign affairscanadaottawa


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
09:32

Ratas: €11.3 billion budget for 2019 balanced, including surplus

08:57

Police claim €152 million from ID card producer Gemalto

26.09

Kaljulaid to UNGA: Small countries have no time for small objectives

26.09

EKRE leader on education, Russian votes and possible coalition partners

26.09

9 copyright societies suing state for €42 million, Reinsalu hopes to settle

26.09

Tartu to begin offering free express bus service to city airport in October

26.09

State budget: Monthly child support to rise

26.09

Estonian government approves €11.3 billion 2019 state budget

FEATURE
BUSINESS
26.09

Blackstone planning to exit Luminor in 4-7 years

25.09

Reform submits bill to reduce alcohol duties

24.09

EU calls for probe into Danske money laundering scandal

23.09

Port cargo volumes in first eight months of 2018 up 2.2% on year

22.09

Browder: British authorities took no action when told about Baltic banks

21.09

Denmark reopens Danske money laundering probe, UK launches related probe

20.09

Government to support job creation in Northeastern, Southeastern Estonia

20.09

Skeleton signs deal worth million with London bus manufacturer

Opinion
13.08

VIDEO | What can Estonia offer that other countries can't?

12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

Culture
2019 Elections
Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas.

Ratas, Pro Patria ministers slam Kallas' proposal to eliminate social tax

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre), Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu (Pro Patria) and Minister of Finance Toomas Tõniste (Pro Patria) at Thursday's government press conference criticised an idea proposed by opposition Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas to eliminate the social tax in Estonia.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Latest news
17:42

Estonia buys embassy building in Ottawa

16:31

Ratas, Pro Patria ministers slam Kallas' proposal to eliminate social tax

15:36

Gallery: PPA introduces newest version of Estonian ID card

14:33

State favours simplifying foreigners establishing businesses in Estonia

13:28

Rubesa slams Baltic governments, sees no chance of success without reforms

13:20

Liisa Oviir elected chair of party finance watchdog ERJK

12:32

Toddler accidentally X-rayed at Estonian-Russian border

11:41

Over 5,500 homes without power due to storm

11:12

Baiba Rubesa resigns as CEO of RB Rail

10:14

Est-For seeking local governments interested in pulp mill

09:32

Ratas: €11.3 billion budget for 2019 balanced, including surplus

08:57

Police claim €152 million from ID card producer Gemalto

26.09

Kaljulaid to UNGA: Small countries have no time for small objectives

26.09

EKRE leader on education, Russian votes and possible coalition partners

26.09

9 copyright societies suing state for €42 million, Reinsalu hopes to settle

26.09

Tartu to begin offering free express bus service to city airport in October

26.09

State budget: Monthly child support to rise

26.09

Estonian government approves €11.3 billion 2019 state budget

26.09

Blackstone planning to exit Luminor in 4-7 years

26.09

Mikser: Trump's speech at UN General Assembly matched expectations

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: