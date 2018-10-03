150 new cases of HIV diagnosed in Estonia so far this year

As of the beginning of October, altogether 150 new cases of HIV and 22 new cases of AIDS were diagnosed in Estonia in 2018.

Of the new HIV cases, 67 were registered in Tallinn, 28 in Ida-Viru County, 18 in Narva, 15 in Harju County, five each in Tartu and Lääne-Viru Counties, three in Pärnu County, two each in Viljandi and Järva Counties, and one each in Hiiu, Lääne, Rapla, Saare and Valga Counties, it appears from data of the Health Board.

Of the persons diagnosed with AIDS this year, nine live in Tallinn, three each in Pärnu, Lääne-Viru and Harju Counties, two in Ida-Viru County and one each on the Western Estonian islands of Saaremaa and Hiiumaa.

Last year, a total of 219 people were diagnosed with HIV and 20 with AIDS in Estonia.

Since testing began in Estonia, a total of 9,861 persons have been diagnosed with HIV and 536 have developed AIDS.

