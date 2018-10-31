news

Needle exchange buses to enter service in Tallinn, Ida-Viru County

A used syringe found on the ground in Põhja-Tallinn.
A used syringe found on the ground in Põhja-Tallinn. Source: Greete Palmiste/ERR
Beginning next week, mobile needle exchange points in the form of buses will begin travelling around Tallinn as well as Ida-Viru County in Northeastern Estonia.

The goal of the buses is to improve the accessibility to needed assistance services to individuals injecting drugs, including services aimed at preventing the spread of HIV and other bloodborne infectious diseases.

Buses in Tallinn will make stops in the districts of Lasnamäe, Põhja-Tallinn and Central Tallinn, National Institute for Health Development (NIHD) spokesperson Gea Otsa told ERR's Russian-language online news portal.

According to Aljona Kurbatova, head of the NIHD's Drug Abuse and Infectious Diseases Prevention Centre, the needle exchange bus in Lasnamäe will serve stops on Punase and Mahtra Streets, and another bus will serve routes including a number of towns in Ida-Viru County.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

