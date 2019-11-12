ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Riigikogu forms group to tackle HIV rate and drug prevention ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

HIV test.
HIV test. Source: ERR
An HIV and Drug Prevention Support Group was formed on Monday in the Riigikogu with the aim of helping to reduce new infections.

The chairman of the support group, Vilja Toomast, said the number of new HIV cases per 100,000 Estonian population in 2015 exceeded four times the EU average. 

"The National HIV Action Plan sets an ambitious goal of reaching the European average of 5.8 new cases per 100,000 people by 2025. It is important that this topic is also brought to the attention of the members of the Riigikogu," Toomast said.

As of Nov. 1, 150 people have been diagnosed with HIV in Estonia this year. In total, 10,051 people have been diagnosed with HIV in Estonia over the years, including 561 people with AIDS.

Members of the support group are Vice Chairman Riina Sikkut and members Hele Everaus, Signe Riisalo, Kristina Šmigun-Vähi, Johannes Kert, Katri Raik, Helmen Kütt, Ivari Padar, Raimond Kaljulaid, Mihhail Korb, and Tõnis Mölder.

Parliamentary groups help members of the Riigikogu to communicate with parliaments of other countries, to carry out foreign policy and to introduce Estonia to the rest of the world. 

Through support groups, members and factions of the Riigikogu can draw attention to a particular topic and support and protect the interests of a narrower field of life.

Editor: Helen Wright

hiv
