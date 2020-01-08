28 people diagnosed with AIDS in 2019

Last year 180 people were diagnosed with HIV and 28 with AIDS in Estonia, data from the Health Board shows.

Of the new HIV cases reported, 96 were registered in Tallinn, 11 in Harju County, 23 in Ida-Viru County, 21 in the city of Narva, nine in Lääne-Viru County, seven in Valga County, four in Parnu County, three in Tartu County, two in Võru County and one each in Jarva County, Jogeva County, Rapla County and Saare County.

Of the persons diagnosed with AIDS this year, 13 live in Tallinn, four both in Harju County and Ida-Viru County, three in both the city of Narva and Lääne-Viru County and one in Võru County.

In 2018, 190 people were diagnosed with HIV and 25 with AIDS. Since testing began in Estonia, a total of 10,058 persons have been diagnosed with HIV and 564 have developed AIDS.

The number of new cases has not decreased significantly in Estonia in the past few years.

Based on the World Health Organization's assessment, approximately 40 percent of HIV cases at worst may remain undetected. The rate of HIV detection depends on testing practices and the amount available. All residents of Estonia have the opportunity to get tested for free by their general practitioner. All people diagnosed as HIV positive are provided with free lifelong treatment.

--

