news

190 new cases of HIV diagnosed in Estonia in 2018 ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Blood being drawn for an HIV test.
Blood being drawn for an HIV test. Source: (Urmas Luik/Pärnu Postimees/Scanpix)
News

Last year, a total of 190 new cases of HIV and 25 cases of AIDS were diagnosed in Estonia, it appears from Health Board data.

Of the new HIV cases, 82 were registered in Tallinn, 34 in Ida-Viru County, 24 in Narva, 19 in Harju County, eight in Lääne-Viru County, seven in Tartu County, four in Pärnu County, three in Viljandi County, two each in Järva and Valga Counties, and one each in Hiiu, Lääne, Rapla, Saare and Võru Counties.

Of those diagnosed with AIDS this year, 12 live in Tallinn, three each in Pärnu County, Lääne-Viru County and Harju County, two in Ida-Viru County and one each in Saare County and Hiiu County.

In 2017, a total of 219 people were diagnosed with HIV and 20 with AIDS. Since testing began in Estonia, a total of 9,878 cases of HIV and 536 cases of AIDS have been diagnosed.

The number of new cases has not decreased significantly in Estonia in the past few years. According to a World Health Organization (WHO) assessment, up to 40% of HIV cases may remain undetected. The rate of HIV detection depends on testing practices and the level thereof.

All residents of Estonia have the opportunity to get tested for free by their family doctor, and anyone diagnosed with HIV is eligible for free lifelong treatment.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

health boardhivaidspublic health


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
09.01

Power restored for 12,000 households in Kuressaare

09.01

SDE economic programme focuses on education, e-state development

09.01

Gallery: EKRE submits candidate lists for Riigikogu elections

09.01

Police receive 40 domestic violence calls per day in 2018

09.01

Kristina Kallas: We did not anticipate people would take such offence

09.01

Merged Consumer Protection, Technical Regulatory Authority enters operation

09.01

Pikamäe: New chief justice should be picked from among judges

08.01

Illegal dwellings on rail authority land may lead to evictions

Opinion
24.12

Digest: Justice dispensed by courts, not deep state

24.12

Anti-vaccine book tied to politicians pulled from shelves in Estonia

18.12

Opinion: SDE candidate lists see biggest changes, Pro Patria most battered

17.12

Sildam: What will Pro Patria do after losing the migration compact battle?

04.12

Opinion: Russian hybrid war has already reached peak in Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
09.01

November accommodated tourists down 1% on year

09.01

November exports up 18%, imports 15% on year

08.01

Bank of Estonia: 2019 inflation to remain below 3%

08.01

Elering CEO: Withdrawal from BRELL energy ring not to raise network fees

08.01

Ardo Hansson: Cryptocurrencies a 'complete load of nonsense'

08.01

December consumer price index up 3.4% on year

07.01

Minister: State's leading role unnecessary in pulp mill planning

04.01

Ryanair to launch flights from Tallinn to Berlin Schönefeld

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
09:46

190 new cases of HIV diagnosed in Estonia in 2018

08:35

Song and Dance Festival tickets on sale, popular seats going quickly

10.01

Opinion: Poster campaign non-story in itself, but could prove watershed

10.01

Centre wants to expand free public transport in Estonia

10.01

Russia and Belarus electricity suppliers exploit EU law, grow in Baltics

10.01

Mikser: Estonian government endorses EU, UK withdrawal agreement

10.01

Irene Käosaar quits Estonia 200 following Monday's ad stunt

10.01

Street artist Edward von Lõngus wins Foreign Ministry Culture Award

10.01

Russian state media compares Estonia 200 ad campaign to apartheid

10.01

Ahead of Brexit, Transferwise applying for licence in Brussels

10.01

Average Estonian wages ranked 17th overall in EU

10.01

January ratings: Reform surpasses Centre in popularity

10.01

State to give €342 million to schools via support fund

09.01

November accommodated tourists down 1% on year

09.01

Number of persons caught illegally entering Estonia doubles in two years

09.01

Power restored for 12,000 households in Kuressaare

09.01

SDE economic programme focuses on education, e-state development

09.01

Gallery: EKRE submits candidate lists for Riigikogu elections

09.01

Police receive 40 domestic violence calls per day in 2018

09.01

Kristina Kallas: We did not anticipate people would take such offence

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: