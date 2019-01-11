190 new cases of HIV diagnosed in Estonia in 2018

Last year, a total of 190 new cases of HIV and 25 cases of AIDS were diagnosed in Estonia, it appears from Health Board data.

Of the new HIV cases, 82 were registered in Tallinn, 34 in Ida-Viru County, 24 in Narva, 19 in Harju County, eight in Lääne-Viru County, seven in Tartu County, four in Pärnu County, three in Viljandi County, two each in Järva and Valga Counties, and one each in Hiiu, Lääne, Rapla, Saare and Võru Counties.

Of those diagnosed with AIDS this year, 12 live in Tallinn, three each in Pärnu County, Lääne-Viru County and Harju County, two in Ida-Viru County and one each in Saare County and Hiiu County.

In 2017, a total of 219 people were diagnosed with HIV and 20 with AIDS. Since testing began in Estonia, a total of 9,878 cases of HIV and 536 cases of AIDS have been diagnosed.

The number of new cases has not decreased significantly in Estonia in the past few years. According to a World Health Organization (WHO) assessment, up to 40% of HIV cases may remain undetected. The rate of HIV detection depends on testing practices and the level thereof.

All residents of Estonia have the opportunity to get tested for free by their family doctor, and anyone diagnosed with HIV is eligible for free lifelong treatment.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!