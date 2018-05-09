66 new cases of HIV diagnosed in Estonia this year

As of the beginning of May, altogether 66 new cases of HIV and 12 new cases of AIDS have been diagnosed in Estonia in 2018.

Of the new HIV cases, 30 were registered in Tallinn, 11 in Harju County, nine in Ida-Viru County, four each in Tartu and Lääne-Viru Counties, three in the city of Narva, two in Pärnu County and one each in Rapla, Viljandi and Saare Counties, it appears from data of the Health Board.

Of the persons diagnosed with AIDS this year, four live in Tallinn, three in Pärnu County, two each in Harju County and Lääne-Viru County and one on the island of Saaremaa.

Last year, 219 people were diagnosed with HIV and 20 with AIDS in Estonia. Since testing began in Estonia, a total of 9,777 persons have been diagnosed with HIV and 526 have developed AIDS.