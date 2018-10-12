news

Andrus Ansip: Coalition minority not like one he headed, causing chaos ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Andrus Ansip.
Andrus Ansip. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Former prime minister Andrus Ansip (Reform) says ruling Centre Party has caused a level of tax chaos the next government will have difficulty resolving.

''Under the current excise duty regime we have effectively donated €216 million to Latvia,'' said Mr Ansip on Kuku Radio's ''Maker of the Week'' ("Nädala tegija") show, referring to the widely unpopular alcohol duty hikes of recent years, which have boosted alcohol purchases in Estonia's southern neighbour. Mr Ansip presumably had an eye on the next coalition being predominantly yellow (the Reform Party's colour – ed.).

''The current prime minister says that it was [Mr Ansip's successor] Taavi Rõivas who started raising the duties, but listen – during Rõivas' time more alcohol excise duty was brought in than had been budgeted for; moreover he did not raise the duty on beer by 70%,'' Mr Ansip continued, referring to later hikes.

Losing money to Latvia least of worries

The rounds of excise duty rises are seen as starting under Mr Rõivas' (Reform) two-and-a-half-year premiership, which ended in November 2016.

The current tax chaos is affecting people's behaviour, though Mr Ansip would take responsibility for the situation if in office, he continued.

The lost €216 million is only the tip of the iceberg; if the state does not rectify things fast, ''envelope money'' (ie undeclared payments) will proliferate, he said.

Nor should the current administration pat itself on the back, either for repayment of past debts nor in its metrics in economic performance.

Coalition not prepared for future crises

''People say we have large reserves, but it's nonsensical to measure these in euros – instead they should be compared with GDP. Using euros as a metric is a bit like saying if the Lembit had had a machine gun, it would have altered the world map,'' said Mr Ansip, probably referring to the British-built submarine, the EML Lembit, which served in the Estonian Navy of the first Republic and is now in a museum in Tallinn.

''In 2007 we were able to repay €120-130 million in outstanding debts but today the figure is €70-80 million, which is merely the servicing of current debts and not any preparation for a future crisis,'' he went on, with reference to the 2008-2010 economic crash.

Mr Ansip said the situation with the government now being in a minority is similarly comparing apples with oranges in relation to the minority coalition he presided over from June 2009.

Different situation from minority coalition he headed

''We were in a crisis time back then, we had to cut the budget, our confederacy with the sotsids [the Social Democratic Party, SDE – ed.] was spent, and we could see that continuing the same way would get us nowhere. Add to that the situation in Spain, where youth unemployment stood at 50%, we had no alternative to continue as a minority with IRL [present-day Isamaa/Pro Patria – ed.],'' Mr Ansip continued.

His coalition pursued austerity measures in the teeth of the crisis, moves which were deeply unpopular in other areas of the Eurozone and opposed by more left-of-centre parties which SDE embodies.

''We didn't make a conscious decision to continue with a minority coalition, it's just that people either sneaked away or slammed the door behind them; very poor leadership,'' he went on.

Firm hand now at party's tiller

On the current Reform leadership, Mr Ansip praised Kaja Kallas' steps in reuniting the party, following Hanno Pevkur's year long, strife-torn stint as leader.

''Her (ie. Ms Kallas') predecessor managed to rend the party asunder, but people are ready again to work towards a common goal. Developments in the party have been positive, and I believe it can get a grip on strong representation in Estonian politics,'' he said.

Andrus Ansip is Vice-President of the European Commission and European Commissioner for Digital Single Market. He served three terms as Estonian Prime Minister between 2005 and 2014, and was leader of the Reform Party for a year longer than that.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

taavi rõivasreform partyandrus ansipkaja kallas2019 riigikogu electionscentre party2019 estonian parliamentary elections


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
11.10

Gallery: Minister of Defence visits Estonian troops in Afghanistan

11.10

EKRE member, Riigikogu hopeful Saarso calls Kõlvart 'unfit Asian'

11.10

Baltics apply for EU funding for power grid synchronisation

11.10

Eesti Päevaleht loses Oudekki Loone Supreme Court appeal

11.10

Estonian ministers to meet NATO chief, EDF forces in Italy

11.10

Reform top party donations

11.10

Estonia money laundering risk second lowest in world

11.10

Online magazine Estonian World petitions state for funds

Opinion
08.10

Never a good deed unpunished: Centre Party clean up costing it the election

04.10

Digest: Why does e-Estonia still not have centralised patient registration?

02.10

Digest: Russian cultural autonomy on other side of Narva River, says Helme

01.10

Sikkut: Registered unemployed not all 'learned helpless'

19.09

Activist: Estonia could take leading role in fight against waste, pollution

FEATURE
BUSINESS
08:53

Survey: Lowering alcohol excise duties would reverse cross-border trade

11.10

Bank of Estonia: Businesses should be investing more

11.10

Port of Tallinn listing greater success than expected, say Ratas, Simson

11.10

Estonia money laundering risk second lowest in world

10.10

Eesti Energia constructing 7 MW of solar power stations in next year

10.10

Tallink eyeing €80 million payout to shareholders in 2019

10.10

August exports up 7%, imports 11% on year

09.10

Mikser: Foreign trade minister post would require Enterprise Estonia reform

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Latest news
17:59

Andrus Ansip: Coalition minority not like one he headed, causing chaos

16:27

Estonia joins other EU states pressing for cyber-attack sanctions listing

15:30

President Kaljulaid visits Armenia

13:56

NATO robust, spending to increase, says foreign minister Mikser

12:47

New info from Estonia's Danske Bank investigation expected by end of year

11:56

Estonia announces €40 million procurement for long-range antitank weapons Updated

11:50

Odyssey Europe completes takeover of Olympic Entertainment Group

09:56

Estonian banks cease cooperation with online store selling MMS

09:44

Pension funds not operating to benefit contributors, says ex banker

09:29

Former Hansapank CEO Indrek Neivelt: Take your pensions to mutual funds

08:53

Survey: Lowering alcohol excise duties would reverse cross-border trade

11.10

Bank of Estonia: Businesses should be investing more

11.10

'Wild Souls' exhibition on Baltic symbolism to open in Tallinn

11.10

Gallery: Minister of Defence visits Estonian troops in Afghanistan

11.10

Port of Tallinn listing greater success than expected, say Ratas, Simson

11.10

EKRE member, Riigikogu hopeful Saarso calls Kõlvart 'unfit Asian'

11.10

Baltics apply for EU funding for power grid synchronisation

11.10

Eesti Päevaleht loses Oudekki Loone Supreme Court appeal

11.10

Estonian ministers to meet NATO chief, EDF forces in Italy

11.10

Reform top party donations

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: