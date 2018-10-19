news

Police and Border Guard showcasing work on Facebook on Friday and Saturday ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
You can follow the police's work on Facebook on Friday and Saturday.
You can follow the police's work on Facebook on Friday and Saturday. Source: ERR
News

From 9.00 EEST on Friday to 9.00 on Saturday the Police and Border Guard (PPA) will showcase their work with updates on Facebook, posting information about calls they receive and emergencies they respond to.

According to a police press release, the PPA will post summaries of calls within the hour they receive them, making sure that the anonymity of the individuals involved is guaranteed. For example, they will post the city district in which an incident was reported, but not the exact address.

This means that the summaries will be fairly general, but still include the area, the type of emergency, and the police's response.

According to Officer Maarja Punak, the 24 hours of coverage on Facebook illustrate the work of the PPA on an average Friday from the perspective of the police's task to keep the public order. It gives followers a good idea what the average workday of an Estonian police officer looks like.

To follow the PPA's updates on Friday and Saturday, click here to go to its Facebook page. The posts will all be made in Estonian, but in the experience of ERR News they are usually simple enough for Facebook's own translation extension to handle.

Popular public relations effort

The PPA's 24 hours on Facebook have become a popular public relations effort, with thousands of Estonians following the work of the police very closely that day already for the sixth year. It is also one of several efforts of Estonian law enforcement to raise awareness of different issues in the population.

This year, the Facebook campaign will also include 13 video stories of different officers talking about the calls and operations they remember best. "Among them are things that happened a long time ago, but also pretty recent ones, some tragic and difficult, but also funny and absurd ones," Punak said.

"Hopefully the selection of calls illustrates police officers' everyday work, where you don't really know what to expect when you respond to a call," she added.

According to the PPA, Estonian residents call the 112 emergency number some 4,000 times a day. Roughly 10% of the calls require the police to react.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

police and border guard board


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
18.10

Prime minister, Bill Gates meet in Brussels

18.10

Kivirähk: Hypothetical support for Estonia 200 at 9%

18.10

October party ratings: Centre, Reform both increase their lead

17.10

Raimond Kaljulaid: We cannot rule out cooperation with EKRE

17.10

53% of Estonians uninterested in European Parliament elections

17.10

Kontaveit reaches quarterfinals in Moscow

17.10

Ratas: Opportunities presented by AI, data economy must be put to good use

17.10

Jaak Jõerüüt: Political diplomatic appointments would be catastrophic

Opinion
08.10

Opinion digest: Media comments on Sunday's Saeima election in Latvia

08.10

Never a good deed unpunished: Centre Party clean up costing it the election

04.10

Digest: Why does e-Estonia still not have centralised patient registration?

02.10

Digest: Russian cultural autonomy on other side of Narva River, says Helme

01.10

Sikkut: Registered unemployed not all 'learned helpless'

FEATURE
BUSINESS
17.10

Trade union: Ferry operator TS Laevad offering employees unethical benefits

17.10

IKEA publishes first Estonian-language online catalogue, confirms expansion

17.10

Estonia drops two spots in global competitiveness rankings

16.10

Tõniste: Supervisory board backs FSA's activity in Danske scandal

16.10

Ratas: €89 million in excise duty left unpaid due to cross-border trade

15.10

Reduction in central government jobs continues more slowly over past year

15.10

Committee sends bill to reading promoting foreign investments in Estonia

15.10

Saarde Municipality planning to support launch of pulp mill studies

Culture
2019 Elections
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) and Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas.

Ratas increasingly popular, Kallas losing ground among Reform voters

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) currently enjoys greater support among voters than his party does. The leader of the opposition Reform Party, Kaja Kallas, is lagging behind: a new survey commissioned by daily Eesti Päevaleht shows Ratas at 32%, far ahead of Kallas' 17. Kallas has also lost some 10% of support with her own party's voters.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
10:24

Ratas increasingly popular, Kallas losing ground among Reform voters

09:38

Bomb scare at Tallinn shopping centre

08:56

Third child dies of carbon monoxide poisoning following Kakumäe gas leak Updated

08:43

Police and Border Guard showcasing work on Facebook on Friday and Saturday

18.10

Estonia 200 rules out cooperation with Conservative People's Party

18.10

Party ratings: Support of Russian speakers of Centre on the rise again

18.10

Kristina Kallas to run for chairwoman of Estonia 200 once party is founded

18.10

2019 state budget passes first reading in parliament

18.10

Prime minister, Bill Gates meet in Brussels

18.10

Kivirähk: Hypothetical support for Estonia 200 at 9%

18.10

Viru-Nigula to support launch of pulp mill studies

18.10

Tallink to buy new shuttle ferry for €250 million

18.10

October party ratings: Centre, Reform both increase their lead

17.10

Estonia sees fastest inflation in Baltics in September

17.10

Trade union: Ferry operator TS Laevad offering employees unethical benefits

17.10

Raimond Kaljulaid: We cannot rule out cooperation with EKRE

17.10

53% of Estonians uninterested in European Parliament elections

17.10

Kontaveit reaches quarterfinals in Moscow

17.10

IKEA publishes first Estonian-language online catalogue, confirms expansion

17.10

Ratas: Opportunities presented by AI, data economy must be put to good use

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: