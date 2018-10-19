Police and Border Guard showcasing work on Facebook on Friday and Saturday

From 9.00 EEST on Friday to 9.00 on Saturday the Police and Border Guard (PPA) will showcase their work with updates on Facebook, posting information about calls they receive and emergencies they respond to.

According to a police press release, the PPA will post summaries of calls within the hour they receive them, making sure that the anonymity of the individuals involved is guaranteed. For example, they will post the city district in which an incident was reported, but not the exact address.

This means that the summaries will be fairly general, but still include the area, the type of emergency, and the police's response.

According to Officer Maarja Punak, the 24 hours of coverage on Facebook illustrate the work of the PPA on an average Friday from the perspective of the police's task to keep the public order. It gives followers a good idea what the average workday of an Estonian police officer looks like.

The posts will all be made in Estonian, but in the experience of ERR News they are usually simple enough for Facebook's own translation extension to handle.

Popular public relations effort

The PPA's 24 hours on Facebook have become a popular public relations effort, with thousands of Estonians following the work of the police very closely that day already for the sixth year. It is also one of several efforts of Estonian law enforcement to raise awareness of different issues in the population.

This year, the Facebook campaign will also include 13 video stories of different officers talking about the calls and operations they remember best. "Among them are things that happened a long time ago, but also pretty recent ones, some tragic and difficult, but also funny and absurd ones," Punak said.

"Hopefully the selection of calls illustrates police officers' everyday work, where you don't really know what to expect when you respond to a call," she added.

According to the PPA, Estonian residents call the 112 emergency number some 4,000 times a day. Roughly 10% of the calls require the police to react.

