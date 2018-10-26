news

Delegation of US senators visits Estonia, meets with Luik ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Pro Patria) together with the visiting US senators. 25 October 2018.
Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Pro Patria) together with the visiting US senators. 25 October 2018. Source: Ministry of Defence
News

An all-Republican delegation of US senators on Thursday evening arrived in Estonia for a visit during which they met with Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Pro Patria) to receive an overview of the security situation as well as discuss matters related to defence cooperation.

The delegation, which included members of the US Senate Committee on Armed Services, the Select Committee on Intelligence as well as the Committee on the Budget, was led by Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) and also included Sens. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), according to a Ministry of Defence press release.

The senators noted that the US has supported the maintaining of strong transatlatic relations by means of various defence initiatives, a good example of which was the infrastructure unveiled at Ämari Air Base which enhances Estonia's capability to host allied units.

Luik said that the US' presence in Europe has a strong deterrence effect which serves a key role in ensuring peace and stability in Europe.

The Estonian minister thanked the senators for the European Deterrence Initiative (EDI), in the framework of which the defence capability of allies, including Estonia, is supported with the construction of infrastructure as well as military equipment.

Luik stressed that Estonia's level of defence spending allows it to effectively utilise the US' help to support Estonia's own long-term plans.

The minister and the visiting senators also discussed the US and Estonia's very close cooperation in the field of cyber security.

Initiated in 2014, the European Deterrence Initiative is aimed at strengthening European security by means of increased US presence. A total of over $32 million has been allocated to Estonia for the development of Ämari Air Base and Tapa Army Base in the framework of the EDI.

Estonia and the US have close ties on both the political and the defence level, the Ministry of Defence said. US military units often participate in Estonian defence exercises, and Estonia also has a close relationship with the Maryland National Guard.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

natocyber securityusajüri luikministry of defenceforeign visitsdefence cooperationeuropean deterrence initiative


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
25.10

Kaljulaid, Ratas call for citizenship laws to be amended if necessary

25.10

Free Party chair wants election threshold lowered to 3%

25.10

Taxify relaunches in Helsinki

25.10

WSJ: British Danske employee blew whistle on suspicious activities

25.10

Estonia to strip citizenship from Abkhazian Estonians, Anvelt wants change

25.10

Former ID card manufacturer Gemalto files against PPA

25.10

Russian-speakers increasingly turning to RTR Planeta for 'propaganda' dose

25.10

Denmark dismissive of Estonia Danske warnings, says WSJ

Opinion
23.10

Opinion digest: Who profits from Khashoggi's murder?

22.10

Külli Taro: Should public administration be convenient only for the state?

15.10

Digest: Why Estonia's contributions in Africa continue to make sense

12.10

Former Hansapank CEO Indrek Neivelt: Take your pensions to mutual funds

08.10

Opinion digest: Media comments on Sunday's Saeima election in Latvia

FEATURE
BUSINESS
25.10

Taxify relaunches in Helsinki

25.10

WSJ: British Danske employee blew whistle on suspicious activities

25.10

Former ID card manufacturer Gemalto files against PPA

25.10

Denmark dismissive of Estonia Danske warnings, says WSJ

24.10

US think tank rates Estonian tax system most competitive worldwide

24.10

Enterprise Estonia: #EstonianWay promo hopes to entice 20,000 more tourists

24.10

Finance Ministry: Less than week left to register beneficial owners

24.10

Pentus-Rosimannus: Oil shale-based electricity production must end by 2040

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
14:39

Air Baltic starts Oslo and Stockholm routes on Sunday

13:47

Abdul Turay: My son is Estonian, I would like to be too

12:53

Over half million in expense allowances paid out by Riigikogu

11:49

Delegation of US senators visits Estonia, meets with Luik

10:44

Marina Kaljurand Social Democrats' top candidate for European Parliament

09:51

Four Estonians awarded Baltic Assembly medals

08:54

Electoral Office preparing to fight possible cyber-attacks

25.10

Weather to turn wintry this weekend

25.10

Economic growth slows in first half of 2018

25.10

Kaljulaid, Ratas call for citizenship laws to be amended if necessary

25.10

Free Party chair wants election threshold lowered to 3%

25.10

Est-For may receive pulp mill study permits from Pärnu, Häädemeeste

25.10

Luukas Kristjan Ilves on dual citizenship: Who is more Estonian?

25.10

Taxify relaunches in Helsinki

25.10

WSJ: British Danske employee blew whistle on suspicious activities

25.10

Estonia to strip citizenship from Abkhazian Estonians, Anvelt wants change

25.10

Former ID card manufacturer Gemalto files against PPA

25.10

Russian-speakers increasingly turning to RTR Planeta for 'propaganda' dose

25.10

Denmark dismissive of Estonia Danske warnings, says WSJ

24.10

Tsahkna, Ossinovski see two options for new government

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: