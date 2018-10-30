news

US Under Secretary of State Andrea Thompson to visit Estonia this week

US Under Secretary of State Andrea L. Thompson.
US Under Secretary of State Andrea L. Thompson. Source: US Department of State/Wikimedia Commons
Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Andrea L. Thompson is visiting Estonia this week during a ten-day trip also encompassing stops in Iceland, Poland and Jordan.

While in Iceland, Thompson will conduct bilateral meetings in Reykjavik as well as participate in the annual NATO Conference on Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) Arms Control, Disarmament and Non-Proliferation, where she will speak on a panel that is to examine how NATO can advance its contributions to international peace and stability, according to a US State Department press release.

In Estonia, Thompson is scheduled to meet with senior government officials, lead the US delegation at a US-Estonia Cyber Working Group to include representatives of the Estonian government as well as discuss cyber-security and countering Russian cyber-aggression at the International Centre for Defence and Security (ICDS).

During her third stop, in Poland, Thompson will participate in the Poland-United States Strategic Cooperation Consultative Group (SCCG), conduct bilateral meetings with senior government officials, and deliver remarks at the Warsaw Transatlantic Dialogue.

In Jordan, the final stop of the trip, Thompson will deliver a keynote address at the Amman Security Colloquium as well as conduct bilateral meetings with senior government and military officials.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

